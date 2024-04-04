PDA Announces Statewide Student Poster Contest Winners
HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-grader Harper Layman, a nine-year-old at Fairview Elementary School in Erie County, is the winner of the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s (PDA) 2024 National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest. Harper will receive a $500 prize for winning first place.
Harper’s prize-winning entry encourages this year’s theme, “Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles,” and depicts oral hygiene figures under the tagline “You’re A Queen When You Clean.” Harper will be presented with her framed winning poster and prize by PDA’s NCDHM Statewide Chair Dr. Sam Mansour later this month. Both Fairview Elementary School and Harper’s teacher, Mrs. Michelle Bernatowicz, will also receive prizes.
Our second-place winner is eight-year-old Finnley Murdock from Dillsburg Elementary School in York County. Finnley’s prize-winning poster also encourages healthy habits, with a snail reminding “Don’t Rush When You Brush.” Finnley will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
Third-place winner Sloane Alexander, an eight-year-old from Montgomery Elementary School in North Wales says, “Brush Two Times A Day To Keep The Cavities Away.” Under the tagline are two teeth ‘siblings’ getting ready to start the day off on the right foot. Sloane will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The following students placed among the statewide Top 10 entries and will receive certificates of Honorable Mention:
● Cooper Sullivan - Age 9, A.M. Kulp Elementary, Hatfield
● Jonathan L. Vasquez Cabrera - Age 9, Davenport Elementary, Norristown
● Juliet Suppan - Age 9, The Swain School, Allentown
● Macklen Madden - Age 9, Stewartsville Elementary, North Huntingdon
● Samantha Snyder - Age 8, East Stroudsburg Elementary, East Stroudsburg
● Tilda Zimmerman - Age 9, Octorara Elementary, Atglen
● Zoe Zandomenego - Age 9, Resica Elementary, East Stroudsburg
The winning posters were selected from over 360 clever, well-designed entries submitted for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,500 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA’s website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
###
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
Zsofia Kandrot
Harper’s prize-winning entry encourages this year’s theme, “Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles,” and depicts oral hygiene figures under the tagline “You’re A Queen When You Clean.” Harper will be presented with her framed winning poster and prize by PDA’s NCDHM Statewide Chair Dr. Sam Mansour later this month. Both Fairview Elementary School and Harper’s teacher, Mrs. Michelle Bernatowicz, will also receive prizes.
Our second-place winner is eight-year-old Finnley Murdock from Dillsburg Elementary School in York County. Finnley’s prize-winning poster also encourages healthy habits, with a snail reminding “Don’t Rush When You Brush.” Finnley will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
Third-place winner Sloane Alexander, an eight-year-old from Montgomery Elementary School in North Wales says, “Brush Two Times A Day To Keep The Cavities Away.” Under the tagline are two teeth ‘siblings’ getting ready to start the day off on the right foot. Sloane will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The following students placed among the statewide Top 10 entries and will receive certificates of Honorable Mention:
● Cooper Sullivan - Age 9, A.M. Kulp Elementary, Hatfield
● Jonathan L. Vasquez Cabrera - Age 9, Davenport Elementary, Norristown
● Juliet Suppan - Age 9, The Swain School, Allentown
● Macklen Madden - Age 9, Stewartsville Elementary, North Huntingdon
● Samantha Snyder - Age 8, East Stroudsburg Elementary, East Stroudsburg
● Tilda Zimmerman - Age 9, Octorara Elementary, Atglen
● Zoe Zandomenego - Age 9, Resica Elementary, East Stroudsburg
The winning posters were selected from over 360 clever, well-designed entries submitted for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,500 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA’s website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
###
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
Zsofia Kandrot
Pennsylvania Dental Association
+1 7172345941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube