Diment Dollar Launching - Diamond-Backed Value Security Redefining Stability in the Digital Economy

DUBAI, UAE, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Diment is proud to announce the launch of its stable coin, Diment Dollar. In a bold move to revolutionize the stablecoin landscape, Diment Dollar emerges as a beacon of stability and security in the digital economy. With its pioneering approach, Diment Dollar challenges the traditional stablecoin model by introducing a fixed price of 1 USD and a token supply fully backed by the underlying diamond reserve value in USD.





Diment Dollar's Diamond-Backed Stability

Diment Dollar represents a paradigm shift in the realm of stablecoins. Priced at 1 USD and backed by Diment's diamond reserve USD-value on a 1-to-1 basis, it offers users a digital asset rooted in tangible value and stability.

Diamonds vs. Dollars: Why Diamonds Are the Future of Stablecoins

Diment Dollar boldly challenges the dominance of fiat-backed stablecoins by harnessing the inherent value of diamonds. Unlike traditional currencies subject to market fluctuations and geopolitical influences, diamonds offer unparalleled stability and intrinsic value. With a history of being the most stable investment and recognized as the "King of Gemstones," diamonds represent a timeless store of value. By bridging the gap between tangible assets and digital finance, Diment Dollar paves the way for a future where stability is anchored in tangible wealth rather than fiat currencies.

Diment Dollar Value Proposition

1. Diment Reserve: The diamond reserve, supported by top-tier services in the diamond industry, provides the foundation for Diment Dollar. With a rich history of collaboration and expertise, the team offers a comprehensive range of services, including acquisition, processing, and secure storage.

2. Mobile App: The forthcoming Diment mobile application serves as a convenient platform for users to manage their Diment Dollar holdings. With features such as balance tracking, transaction capabilities, and staking options, the mobile app ensures seamless access and functionality.

3. Staking: Users have the opportunity to participate in staking by locking their Diment Dollars in DD wallets for a predetermined period. During the locked period, users are rewarded with variable rates, enhancing the utility and value proposition of Diment Dollar.

4. Value-Security: Anchored by the USD-value of diamonds, Diment Dollar embodies a new era of value-security in the digital economy. Just as gold once backed the US Dollar supply, Diment Dollar instills confidence and stability in the cryptocurrency market.

5. Pre-Audited: As the first pre-audited stablecoin, Diment Dollar sets a new standard for transparency and trust. Regular audits conducted before issuance ensure the integrity of the diamond reserve, providing users with a truly pre-audited and pre-backed digital asset.

6. Pre-Backed: Each unit of Diment Dollar is supported by real diamond value, determined by the valuation of Diment's diamond reserve in USD before issuance. This innovative approach ensures that Diment Dollar remains a stable and trustworthy digital currency.

The mission is to redefine reliability, transparency, and stability in the financial world by combining the physical value of diamonds with the potential of blockchain technology. With Diment Dollar, the aim is to secure the financial future of users and investors while adding resilience to the crypto ecosystem.

About Diment

Diment and its crypto currency Diment Dollar, is the only Stablecoin among the crypto market that is pre-backed and pre-audited. As the first Stablecoin with a fixed price of 1 USD and a token supply fully backed by the underlying diamond reserve value in USD, Diment Dollar operates in a reverse mode compared to present Stablecoins by creating value first. For more information visit: www.diment.io

