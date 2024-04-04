Etech And Tethr Strengthen Partnership To Transform Conversation Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading global next generation BPO (contact center) solutions provider, recently announced it has doubled its investment in Tethr’s AI-powered conversation analytics software. Etech and Tethr began their strategic partnership in 2016, and the two companies bring a combined 30+ years of customer service industry expertise to their call center customers.
Tethr’s conversation analytics engine powers Etech’s QEval, a platform that delivers highly relevant, actionable insights to call center agents, managers, and supervisors. Tethr analyzes unstructured data from customer conversation channels–including voice, chat, cases, and surveys–and uncovers insights into agent performance, opportunities for operational improvements, factors impacting the customer experience, and more. Etech’s QEval packages those insights in user-friendly dashboards and reports with a focus on improving the effectiveness of agent coaching.
Etech chose to increase its investment in Tethr to empower its customers to not only meet but exceed their key performance indicators. "Driving sustained improvements in agent performance requires a comprehensive view into 100% of customer conversations across all channels," states Manu Dwievedi, Director of Etech Insights. "Tethr's conversational analytics engine allows us to effortlessly capture, transcribe and analyze every utterance - transforming previously untapped voice data into revelatory insights. By delivering these concrete, multi-dimensional insights through our QEval platform, we empower supervisors to provide highly contextual coaching and agents to self-evaluate in a continuous improvement loop. This closed-loop system is key to improving metrics like CSAT, NPS, conversions and operational efficiency."
"The partnership between Etech and Tethr is crucial for transforming how contact centers leverage conversation data to elevate the customer experience," says Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech Global Services. "Together, we are breaking down data silos and ensuring relevant insights are surfaced to the right roles at the right time. Speech analytics and quality assurance should empower agents and supervisors, not create more work. By combining our complementary technologies, we provide clear actionable insights, enable self-guided training, and ultimately reduce operational effort while driving better performance and improving customer satisfaction."
“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Etech,” says Robert Beasley, CEO of Tethr. “Our partnership is built on a shared commitment to helping companies tangibly improve their agent performance and customer experience. With Tethr and Etech’s QEval, call center leaders can uncover data-driven recommendations that they can put into practice right away, allowing them to uplevel agent performance, reduce agent turnover, and accelerate agent onboarding to see a return on their investment in weeks.”
Etech reports their QEval users see, on average, a 40-50% reduction in high-effort customer conversations, a 5% increase in overall sentiment score, an 8-10% increase in average sales, and a 10-15% improvement in call center capacity within the first 60 days. Tethr and Etech customers also see up to an 80% reduction in quality assurance call monitoring time.
About Etech’s QEval
QEval leverages artificial intelligence to transform quality monitoring. Move beyond periodic evaluations to identify and address agent performance gaps in real time. With expert guidance, use actionable insights to provide ongoing training, track compliance, and drive continual improvements in customer experience and operations. QEval combines innovative technology with hands-on support so you can get the most value from your quality assurance program.
About Tethr
Tethr is an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform that turns unstructured customer conversation data into actionable insights, allowing contact centers to automate their QA, improve agent performance, combat churn, reduce operational costs and identify new business opportunities. It gives contact center and CX leaders a 360-degree view of every customer interaction, regardless of channel. Industry leaders in financial services, insurance, consumer services, and more use Tethr to build a better customer experience. To learn more, visit www.tethr.com.
To learn more about Etech Global Services, visit www.etechgs.com.
