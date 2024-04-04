Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Open Nomination Period for 2024 Women Veterans Day Celebration

Harrisburg, PA – Continuing the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s effort to support women in the Commonwealth and recognize those women who have served their country in the military, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs are seeking statewide nominations for outstanding women veterans who will be honored during this year’s Women Veterans Day Ceremony in June.

“Every year, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women recognizes outstanding women who have served in every branch of the military. It is a true honor to award these selfless women for their bravery and dedication to our nation,” said Moriah Hathaway, Executive Director, Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. “We look forward to meeting the next class of nominees and celebrating their tremendous accomplishments during Women Veterans Day.”

“Women are the fastest growing veteran population in Pennsylvania.” says Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “For many of our women veterans, their service was groundbreaking in terms of ranks, roles and responsibilities. In today’s armed forces, there is nothing women can’t do. Our female veterans paved the way for the women service members of today.”

This year, the Women Veterans Day nomination form is available online. Nominees must be current Pennsylvania residents who demonstrate a commitment to service and leadership. The deadline for nominations is April 29, 2024.

For additional information on the nomination process, please contact the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women at women@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Moriah Hathaway, Executive Director, women@pa.gov,

Angela Watson, Communications Director, DMVA, watsona@pa.gov

