Investing in Tomorrow's Leaders: iCode School Empowers Youth with STEM Camps and Supports Girls Who Code in the Bay Area
iCode School's STEM Camps for Bay Area kids and support for Girls Who Code mark a new era in youth education and gender equality initiativesSILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCode School, a pioneer in STEAM education for kids, is excited to announce its latest initiatives aimed at empowering young minds and fostering innovation. With a commitment to preparing the leaders of tomorrow, iCode is thrilled to introduce its array of STEM & Coding Summer Camps for kids in the Bay Area, alongside its dedication to supporting Girls Who Code.
Since its inception in 2015, iCode Schools have been at the forefront of providing high-quality STEAM education through innovative project-based and hands-on learning methods. With the opening of its campuses in Palo Alto, Cupertino, and San Jose in 2023, iCode brings its cutting-edge approach to the heart of Silicon Valley.
This summer, iCode is offering 25+ unique and engaging camps tailored for kids aged 6 to 18. From game design, and web and app development to robotics, there's something for every young explorer. Summer camps run from June 3rd to August 16th, 2024, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an early drop-off option at 7 a.m. and a late pickup option at 6 p.m.
In line with our commitment to empowering young minds, iCode School is proud to announce that all proceeds from our Girl Scout STEM Classes will be donated to Girls Who Code, supporting their mission to close the gender gap in technology.
Girls Who Code is a non-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology by providing educational programs and community initiatives.
“Here at iCode Silicon Valley, we believe in the power of education to transform lives and shape the future”, Terence Tan - Parent Outreach Lead, “Through our summer camps and comprehensive after-school program taught at our high-tech campuses, we aim to inspire, educate, and equip kids with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. We proudly offer 78 Girl Scout STEM badge classes and commit to donating 100% of the proceeds to Girls Who Code"
Campus Directors are available for calls or in-person campus tours to discuss iCode's summer camp options, the Girl Scout badges, and the rising demand for STEM education and skills-based learning.
Parents can also visit the iCode parent outreach booth in Valleyfair Mall, Santa Clara, CA on level 1 in front of Din Tai Fung to meet the iCode team and learn more about STEM & Coding programs. Kids can partake in fun STEM games, which can help with a quick assessment of class and camp placement.
For more information about iCode School and to explore our summer camp offerings, please visit:
• iCode Palo Alto
• iCode Cupertino
• iCode San Jose Southeast
For media inquiries, please contact:
Terence Tan
Parent Outreach Lead @ iCode Silicon Valley
terence.tan@icodeschool.com
408-396-5625
About iCode School:
iCode School is a premier STEM education provider, offering innovative programs for K-12 students worldwide. With a focus on hands-on learning and cutting-edge curriculum, iCode School empowers young minds to thrive in a digital and global workforce. Visit www.icodeschool.com for more information.
About Girls Who Code:
Girls Who Code is a non-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology. Through educational programs and community initiatives, Girls Who Code inspires, educates, and equips girls with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Learn more at www.girlswhocode.com.
