Invo Solutions announces significant enhancements in latest software update
Invo Solutions, creator of the first in-branch video banking solution, announced significant enhancements to its platform in its latest software update.
This update represents the single biggest step forward to the Invo platform in over three years.”SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions, creator of the first-ever in-branch video banking solution, announced the launch of its latest software update yesterday morning. According to President and Chief Operations Officer Jake Martin, the update to the platform is the "single biggest step forward" for Invo in the past three years.
— Jake Martin
Since its inception in 2012, Invo has continuously strived to redefine the landscape of banking interactions, offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. From introducing the first-ever in-branch video banking solution to incorporating features such as two-way and mass SMS text, chatbot, appointment scheduling, and co-browsing, Invo has evolved into a comprehensive collaboration platform.
According to Martin, this update successfully realized Invo's vision to enhance all existing products after six consecutive years of releasing new offerings. Some of the key enhancements mentioned in Invo's announcement include:
• A complete redesign of Invo's widget featuring cross-channel transfers
• A brand-new mass texting feature known as Campaigns
• A reworked survey platform aimed at greater customization for more relevant data.
“We have made massive improvements to the efficiency and scalability of the Invo platform," Andrew Buchanan, Vice President of Operations said. Buchanan was promoted to his position in January, previously working as the Director of Product Development and overseeing the work on this latest update. "Clients can anticipate clearer videos, faster connections, and a host of feature improvements aimed at enhancing the overall banking experience.”
Martin and Buchanan emphasized what this update represents along with the enhancements themselves. According to Martin, the update is the fruit of expanding its quality assurance and code review teams and represents a significant leap into the future.
"More than anything, I think it shows that we are looking toward the future," Martin said when asked what the update means for the direction of Invo. "This upgrade maintains [our] vision and empowers community banks and credit unions to provide the best possible channels of communication for their customers at all touchpoints."
With the release of its latest update, Invo reaffirms its dedication to shaping the future of banking by providing cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions and their customers. The update underscores Invo’s commitment to innovation and sets the stage for further growth in the future for its platform.
To learn more about Invo and what they do for financial institutions, visit invosolutions.com or request more information today.
About Invo Solutions: Founded in 2012, Invo Solutions set out to develop the industry’s first in-branch video banking experience. Invo has since added features such as SMS texting, co-browsing, appointment scheduling, and chatbot. These tools bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, making financial institutions more operationally efficient and accessible to customers.
