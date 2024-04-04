SVG Music Association Warns of Fraudulent Activities

This notice aims to inform the general public, members and stakeholders holders of recent miscommunications that have been sent out on behalf of The St.Vincent and The Grenadines Association of Musical Professionals -SVGAMP, in a fraudulent capacity.

SVGAMP, over the last four years has been in a transitional stage to fulfil its mandate of being a recognised catalyst for change and development within the music and culture industry, on a national scale.

The executive established in 2018 has been transformed to a transitional executive, aimed at supporting a more fesable govering framework. A steering committee was established in 2020 and resented the case for a Governing Board structure, which would see more precise vetting and greater consideration for the criteria of members and leadership roles within the organisation.

Amongst these committees were advisors from the Dept of Culture, Industry Professionals, Enterprise along with persons with general interest within music and culture across SVG.

Post the pandemic, SVGAMP held weekly facebooks lives, “SoundCheck” sessions, to engage members, build awareness of the transitional plans and momentum in moving forward establishing this direction.

In 2023 it was agreed to hold an AGM to select an interim executive, to ensure the effectiveness of all roles. This would eventually be dissolved and a governing Board of Directors established ans take effect by November 2024 .

It is unfortunate that individuals within SVGAMP’s circle of confidence and inclusive of executive members, took it upon themselves to act outside of the governing framework and forcibly held an illegal meeting and election on 30th March @ Victoria Park. Fraudulently electing and misleading interested individuals willing to serve on its executive.

There has been no raising of membership fees as we are introducing a tier system which would involve different levels of involvement deeming the lowest tier(s) ineligible for voting among other benefits to be democratically instituted by our members and governing board of directors.

It is on this point that we the Legally Elected and Recognised Executive apologise to our members and citizens of SVG. We have initiated steps to restore the integrity of SVGAMP as the organisation it was intended to be, motivating, inspiring and developing the music and cultural sectors within SVG.

Please note letters have been sent to individuals and authorities over the last week and we will keep the general public informed and involved on any and all misrepresentation of SVGAMP .

Lastly we encourage all stakeholders to only accept and engage with the formal and established channels of communications, ie the svgamp facebook page and email address [email protected] . Also noted that the office is as of today suspended and closed forthwith, until matters are resolved.

We are hopeful that this will re-estsblish our initial plans to transition into a governing board and welcome new members of the musical fraternity to join in and strengthen us as we proceed in this endeavour.