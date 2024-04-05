11th Annual Flavor of the Fair Vote Opens to Public Voting – Winner Will Be Featured at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

Three finalists are up for vote to pick Flavor of the Fair at the Minnesota State Fair's Dairy Goodness Bar.

Winner Will Be Featured at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair at the Dairy Goodness Bar

Our dairy farmers are excited for another year of Minnesotans choosing their favorite ice cream flavor in this great tradition. We wanted to offer a wide variety of flavor combinations to our voters.” — Brittney Arnold from Midwest Dairy

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the weather heating up, Minnesotans are ready ice cream season, and it's time for the public to cast their votes for the annual “Flavor of the Fair.” Midwest Dairy, an association representing 4,000 farm families in the Midwest, is encouraging ice cream enthusiasts to join in the fun of deciding what ice cream flavor will appear at the fair by casting a vote for one of three delicious new concoctions to add to the 2024 Minnesota State Fair menu. Voting is open April 5 through April 19 for fans to choose which flavor will be made and sold exclusively at the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The final three malt and sundae flavors up for consideration are:

Boba ‘Sota: "Ope, don’t let this one scooch right past ya. Brown sugar boba pearls, sweet and chewy, come with rich brown sugar syrup, giving you a vanilla sundae or malt that’s like a cozy hug for your taste buds."

Chamango Chill: "POV: You want something sweet yet savory with a spicy kick. Chamango Chill is a vanilla sundae or malt topped with luscious mango chunks bursting with tropical sweetness - but take it to the next level with a splash of chamoy. If you’re feeling adventurous, add a generous dash of Tajín, that zesty, chili-lime seasoning."

Rockstar-berry: "Dive into this dairy treat, where a vanilla malt or sundae meets the electric buzz of colorful fruity rice cereal and sweet juicy strawberries. Get ready to let your taste buds rock out with the ultimate blend of smooth and crunchy, sweet and fruity."

Last year, Cheers for Cherries was selected as the winner, and was a hit among fairgoers, and joined past winners with the distinction of “Flavor of the Fair” including, “Key Lime Crumble” in 2022, “You Betcha Berry” in 2020, "Birthday Batter Blast" in 2019, "That's S'More Like It" in 2018, "Pie in the Sky" in 2017, "Call it Breakfast" in 2016 and "Salted Caramel Puff” in 2015.

Now through April 19 dairy-lovers can visit MidwestDairy.com/MNFair to cast their vote for the Flavor of the Fair. Visitors are encouraged to share their pick online with the hashtag #DairyGoodnessFlavor. The winning addition will be announced in the coming months.

For more information or to vote in the poll, please visit www.MidwestDairy.com/MNFair.

Midwest Dairy® represents 4,000 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life! by giving Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience and are funded by farmers across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com, and follow us on Facebook and YouTube.