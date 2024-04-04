Advanced Home Improvement Media Names Workhouse as Agency of Record
The drive includes global media and trade relations for sustainment of Advanced Home Improvement Media's revolutionary services
We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Workhouse. With their expertise, we are confident in our ability to showcase the unique value proposition of our print & digital brands”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Home Improvement Media (AHIM), the parent company of TheHomeMag, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry, driving innovation, shaping trends, and providing invaluable resources to homeowners and businesses alike, has appointed Workhouse as its Agency of Record. Effective immediately, Workhouse will lead AHIM's integrated promotional campaigns, public relations initiatives, wholistic marketing, celebrity seeding, and creative content development efforts.
A distinguished public relations and integrated creative agency with 25 years of experience, Workhouse boasts an impressive track record of success, representing industry titans, Fortune 500 companies, real estate developers, and luxury automotives. Known for its forward-thinking approach to public relations, social media, and brand promotion, Workhouse is poised to elevate AHIM's aggressive growth, brand visibility, and industry recognition through innovative and strategic marketing initiatives.
"We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Workhouse. With their expertise, we are confident in our ability to showcase the unique value proposition of our print and digital brands, connect with our audience on a deeper level, and drive meaningful results for our advertisers. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the way homeowners and businesses engage in the home improvement journey." - Tom Bohn, President and COO, Advanced Home Improvement Media
Interested media who wish to learn more, and interview AHIM executives are invited to contact WORKHOUSE, CEO Adam Nelson via email nelson@workhousepr.com or telephone +1 212. 645. 8006.
The HomeMag: A Journey of Innovation and Growth
The journey of Sean and Debbie Campbell from South Africa to Southwest Florida symbolizes the epitome of entrepreneurial spirit and determination. Their story began with a bold vision to revolutionize the print publication landscape, which materialized into what is now known as TheHomeMag. Debbie's relentless door-to-door sales pitches and Sean's meticulous logistical prowess laid the foundation for TheHomeMag's inception in 2002. Their perseverance paid off when the inaugural issue reached the mailboxes of 100,000 homes in Lee and Collier counties, marking the dawn of a transformative era.
The subsequent years saw TheHomeMag's rapid expansion, with Corporate and franchise locations sprouting across the nation. By 2010, it had firmly established its presence in 36 markets across 15 states, a testament to its growing influence. Over the next decade, this growth trajectory continued, culminating in a staggering reach of 66 markets with 120 mailing zones in 29 states.
In 2023, under the dynamic leadership of President & COO Tom Bohn, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience leading and transforming organizations across various industries, TheHomeMag embarked on a digital transformation journey. Embracing the evolving landscape, the brand seamlessly integrated digital innovations while staying rooted in its core values. The launch of Inbox Advantage and Marketplace by TheHomeMag ushered in a new era of accessibility and convenience for homeowners seeking home improvement solutions. Tom's strategic foresight, coupled with the unwavering dedication of the entire team, propelled TheHomeMag beyond its traditional print roots. It has now evolved into Advanced Home Improvement Media (AHIM), a dynamic force shaping the industry landscape.
Expanding Reach and Impact
Marketplace by TheHomeMag is a cutting-edge platform designed to seamlessly connect homeowners with trusted home service professionals. With an emphasis on quality and convenience, homeowners can easily discover and engage with certified professionals, ensuring their home improvement needs are met with precision and expertise. The platform not only facilitates connections but also inspires homeowners with remarkable home transformations showcased by industry experts. By joining Marketplace by TheHomeMag, professionals become part of an exclusive network, gaining unparalleled visibility and recognition as trusted authorities in their field.
Complementing Marketplace by TheHomeMag is Home-y AI, a 24/7 home improvement assistant powered by artificial intelligence. Home-y resides on AskHomey.com, providing homeowners with personalized assistance and prompt responses to their queries. With Home-y's conversational support and insightful recommendations, homeowners can navigate their home improvement journey with ease and confidence. Home-y's AI goes beyond assistance; it creates beautiful images to inspire homeowners' next projects. Whether envisioning a kitchen remodel or backyard makeover, Home-y can show homeowners the possibilities, making their experience on our platform both informative and visually inspiring.
This dynamic duo of Marketplace by TheHomeMag and Home-y AI represents AHIM's commitment to innovation, trust, and exceptional customer service, ushering in a new era of accessibility and inspiration in the home improvement industry.
In 2023, Advanced Home Improvement Media reaffirmed its confidence in the brand's potential and the power of outstanding performance by strategically acquiring top-performing franchise markets. These acquisitions reflect AHIM's commitment to enhancing its footprint and delivering exceptional value to homeowners and businesses across the nation. Among the standout franchise markets newly under AHIM's corporate umbrella are Minneapolis/St. Paul, Des Moines, Charlotte, Greenville, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Pittsburgh. These markets have consistently demonstrated remarkable growth and profitability, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines AHIM's mission. By integrating these high-performing markets into its corporate structure, AHIM aims to further elevate its industry leadership and continue driving impactful results for its stakeholders.
Today, Advanced Home Improvement Media (AHIM) is a multimedia resource for home improvement businesses and homeowners, comprising over 250 team members, with multiple key products, serving markets across the United States. AHIM's ecosystem includes TheHomeMag magazine, Homeowner Direct, Inbox Advantage, and Marketplace by TheHomeMag, with plans to launch ThePetMag, catering to pet owners, offering invaluable insights and resources to pet owners nationwide. As the AHIM journey continues to unfold, it serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and unwavering dedication to excellence. With each milestone achieved and each new venture undertaken, AHIM reaffirms its position as a leader in the home improvement sector. For more information about Advanced Home Improvement Media, visit www.advancedhomeimprovementmedia.com.
Workhouse is one of the country’s leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 25 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Workhouse has been retained by an impressive roster of clients, including The Rolling Stones, Francis Ford Coppola, International Emmy Awards, Interview Magazine, Porsche, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Assouline Editions, and Versace. Visit Workhousepr.com
