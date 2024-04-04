Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Accessibility

Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing, the official tourism marketing arm of Martin County, Florida, earns autism certification from IBCCES.

MARTIN COUNTY, FORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing proudly announces its recent accreditation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The certification arrives at a critical moment, as the CDC indicates that the autism diagnosis rate now stands at 1 in 36 children, with one in six people having a sensory need. This data points to a growing demand for more accessible hospitality and entertainment options for autistic individuals and their families, who aspire to explore new destinations but often face concerns about finding accommodating and welcoming environments.

To achieve IBCCES certification, an organization must ensure that a minimum of 80 percent of its staff undergo specialized training and certification and are committed to accessibility. The training equips staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors, along with their families.

“We are thrilled to announce that our tourism team has successfully completed the IBCCES certification, marking a pivotal step towards ensuring Martin County is a truly inclusive destination for visitors with autism spectrum disorder and their families,” says Nerissa Okiye, Tourism Director, Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing. “We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and understood as they explore the beauty and wonders of our community.”



In addition to being a CAC, Martin County emphasizes accessibility for all visitors with other initiatives. As an Aira partner, the Tourism & Marketing Office provides professional assistance to individuals with visual impairments at no charge. Wheel the World facilitates easy booking for disabled travelers, while free rolling beach wheelchairs are available at guarded beaches such as Hobe Sound Beach, Stuart Beach, and Jensen Beach.



“We’re excited to work with the Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing as the team expands its focus on accessibility and ensures that autistic visitors and their families can have wonderful experiences,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "Organizations like the Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing are vital in pushing the industry forward to be more inclusive and welcoming for ALL travelers.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, additional resources, continuous learning with renewal requirements, and more.



IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing

Encompassing the communities of Stuart, Port Salerno, Jensen Beach, Palm City, Indiantown, Jupiter Island, Hobe Sound, Sewall's Point, and Hutchinson Island, this hidden gem is a place for unwinding and reconnecting. The Martin County Office of Tourism and Marketing is the official tourism marketing arm of Martin County, Florida, whose goal is to provide information to those interested in Martin County and to spread the word about this one-of-a-kind destination.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.