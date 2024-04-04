MINT Welcomes Shelley Zalis to Advisory Board

Bolsters Global Expansion to Solve Demand for Modern Advertising Workflow Solution

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT, the global enterprise software solution for advertising resource management (ARM), announced the addition of industry heavyweight Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient to its advisory board. As it continues its mission to drive digital transformation for brand and enterprise marketers through its AI-powered platform, MINT aims to work closely with Zalis, leveraging her industry knowledge and expertise.



A research pioneer and well-known advocate for women’s equality, Zalis will provide strategic guidance and industry expertise for MINT. As Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient, Zalis brings a passion to the boardroom that inspires and drives teams to transform business and culture. The first female chief executive ranked in the research industry’s top 25, Zalis has extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies, impact organizations and conscious leaders who have made and continue to make change and innovations within their industry. An influential industry leader known for her forward-thinking perspectives and innovative approach, Zalis will provide business experience surrounding strategy and decision-making for MINT, as the global company makes its mark in an evolving media landscape.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of the work MINT is doing as a purpose-driven organization,” said Zalis. “MINT is committed to filling a crucial need in the marketplace, one that becomes more evident in today’s media landscape, and one that resonates with me deeply. MINT’s focus on using artificial intelligence and leveraging their Advertising Resource Management (ARM) not only shows their understanding of the need to drive efficiency in advertising, but their commitment to making much needed change in the industry.”

Zalis’ wealth of experience in driving diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and knowledge of the advertising industry align perfectly with MINT's vision, bolstering the company's US market growth. Zalis is the newest addition to MINT’s expansive list of industry experts across its advisory board and board of directors, including Joe Zawadzki, General Partner at AperiamVentures, and known advertising expert. With the recent announcement of former IPSOS CEO Lorenzo Larini as MINT’s new CEO, the company is building a dynamic team to optimize advertising workflows.

“The addition of Shelley Zalis to MINT's advisory board marks a significant milestone in our journey towards driving digital transformation in advertising,” stated Lorenzo Larini, CEO of MINT. “Shelley brings an unparalleled depth of industry knowledge and a passionate commitment to diversity and inclusion, aligning perfectly with our mission and values. Her presence on the board will undoubtedly enrich our strategic discussions and decision-making processes, further empowering us to make meaningful change and innovations within the industry. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard and look forward to leveraging her expertise to propel MINT's growth and success.”

About MINT

MINT is a world-leading SaaS company in the Advertising Resource Management (ARM) sector, headquartered in New York with an international presence in London, Paris, Munich, Milan, Rome and Sao Paulo.

Leading enterprise brands from all main industries rely on MINT to complete their software ecosystem and empower their transformation into truly data-driven companies.

Thanks to automation and predictive AI, MINT’s SaaS solution enables global brands to generate their own advertising equity and consolidate their resources, processes, workflows and data into a unified platform for optimal governance, visibility, efficiency and effectiveness on all advertising operations.

Empower Human Thinking. For more information, visit www.mint.ai.

DiGennaro Communications

MINT-DGC@digennaro-usa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab5c761e-8328-4d03-abe8-e14613f98dd2