TBI Agents Investigating Weakley County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 27th Judicial District Attorney General Colin Johnson, TBI special agents continue to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Weakley County.

The shooting happened at approximately midnight in the 400 block of Travis Road. Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Martin Police Department had responded to the area on a report of a stolen vehicle that had been set on fire. Information gathered during their investigation led them to the home of 44-year-old Bobby Dickens, a resident in the area. After making contact with Dickens, however, a short standoff ensued when he refused to comply with officer commands. The deputies used tear gas and TASERs in an attempt to subdue Dickens, but the situation escalated when Dickens presented a knife/machete-type weapon toward the officers, resulting in at least one officer firing their service weapon, striking Dickens, who subsequently died. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

