Rockwood Man Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder

ROANE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rockwood Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

On April 1st, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents joined the Rockwood Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence along N Trinity Avenue. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Michael Scarbro (DOB: 06/30/65), the victim’s ex-husband, as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Today, agents obtained warrants for Scarbro, charging him with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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