DAV Recognizes PRIDE Industries as a Patriot Employer

Roseville, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been named a DAV Patriot Employer. The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) grants this honor to partner organizations that support its crucial mission of securing meaningful employment for military veterans, particularly those with disabilities.

“We are honored by this important acknowledgment,” said Tim Young, Vice President, Talent Management at PRIDE Industries. “Our organizations share a common dedication to supporting veteran hiring, and we hope to explore future opportunities for additional collaboration between the DAV and PRIDE Industries.”

PRIDE Industries currently employs hundreds of veterans in all areas of the company and has provided services to thousands more in the form of job coaching, vocational instruction, and employment placement assistance. The company’s resources for veterans include the one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE Employment Helpline [(844) 426-2253], a veterans employee resource group (ERG), and the online Military Skills Translator, which helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries helps veterans access mentoring and training programs, as well as paid internships. And to help promote the hiring of diverse candidates, including military veterans, the company provides community placement services to businesses in multiple industries.

The DAV provides free, professional assistance to military veterans and their families, including help in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and other government agencies.

“It is with great pleasure that we recognize PRIDE Industries as a DAV Patriot Employer,” said Ryan Burgos, National Employment Director at DAV. “PRIDE Industries has demonstrated by their employment policies, hiring practices, and commitment to their veteran community a strong unwavering passion that ensures all veterans obtain suitable employment to care for themselves and their families. It is because of Patriot Employers like you that we are able to raise awareness and keep our promise to America’s veterans.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About DAV

There are more than 20 million veterans in the U.S. Each one has been affected by their service. DAV helps veterans of every generation address their challenges and achieve personal victories, great and small, to better thrive in civilian life. We are proud to say that more than 95 cents out of every dollar donated directly supports programs that help veterans and their families.

