Borrell meets Kuleba and invites Ukraine to co-host EU-Ukraine Defence Industrial Forum on 6 May 

On 3 April, EU High Representative Josep Borrell met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels. They discussed the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine, including the recent massive attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure.

Borrell said these “barbaric attacks” only strengthened the EU’s resolve to increase its support to Ukraine. He also said the EU and its Member States would do more and faster to support Ukraine militarily, including by providing ammunition and via the recently agreed Ukraine Assistance Fund of €5 billion for this year under the European Peace Facility.

The EU High Representative reiterated the EU’s support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula – “the only comprehensive basis for a just peace in line with the UN Charter” – and for holding a Peace Summit with broad international participation.

He invited Kuleba to attend the next Foreign Affairs Council on 22 April in Luxembourg, jointly with Ukrainian Defence Minister Umerov, to discuss Ukraine’s needs and better coordinate support from the EU and Member States.

Borrell also invited Ukraine to co-host the EU-Ukraine Defence Industrial Forum on 6 May in Brussels.

