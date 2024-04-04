"Made in AI"- The World's First Comedy Series Powered by Artificial Intelligence
David Sloly created a groundbreaking podcast using artificial intelligence, entirely changing how production is done.LONDON, ENGLAND, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Sloly, with his passion for technology and artificial intelligence, created “Made in AI”, the world’s first comedy series entirely powered by artificial intelligence. Sloly created this podcast in April 2023 by using artificial intelligence to assist in delivering every element of the podcast, revolutionising how production is done.
The podcast follows a family of artificial intelligence robots running amok on Earth, with a different crazy sci-fi story every episode. The four seasons of the podcast are available for listening on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and any other platforms where podcasts are available.
Sloly says, “While some people in the creative industry worry about artificial intelligence taking their jobs, others are quietly using AI to generate original ideas, plots, and narratives and even deliver performances.”
Sloly uses artificial intelligence to assist him in suggesting topics for the show and creating script ideas. He also uses artificial intelligence to provide voices, create tracks, and help edit the podcast, taking less than half the time it would take if he weren’t to use artificial intelligence.
“Made in AI” is not only the first sitcom produced using artificial intelligence but was also voted in the top 5 artificial intelligence podcasts by Goodpods. It is also one of the first artificial intelligence productions to achieve trademark registration.
David Sloly is a partner at the marketing agency HarveyDavid, an agency that helps companies create clarity in their communications. He is driven by curiosity and creativity, and he has a passion for new technologies and the power of narrative. After working at the BBC producing shows for MTV and BBC, he went on to work with companies such as Google and Microsoft and eventually cofounded HarleyDavid. Sloly studied artificial intelligence with the University of Oxford and now has used his interest in storytelling and his passion for technology and AI to create this podcast.
For further information or to experience “Made in AI” visit https://madeinaipodcast.com/ .
About Strange Thoughts:
Strange Thoughts is an advertising agency based in London, England, delivering tech-led creativity for bold brands under the mantra Tech for Joy. The Strange Thoughts Group is also the home to Strange Worlds and Arcade Strange. To contact, email emily@strangethoughts.co.uk, or locate them at https://www.strangethoughts.co.uk/ .
Emily Paterno
Strange Thoughts
emily@strangethoughts.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn