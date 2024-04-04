New Principles of Public Administration presented in Armenia 

The EU Delegation to Armenia has welcomed the Principles of Public Administration, recently presented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the EU-funded initiative Support for Improvement in Governance and Management (SIGMA).

The launch event was opened by the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan and the EU Ambassador, Head of Delegation Vassilis Maragos.

“A strong, skilled and well-functioning public administration is a precondition to deliver good quality services to the citizens of Armenia and also to implement the Comprehensive and enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between EU and Armenia and thus deepen EU-Armenia relations,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in a Facebook post.

SIGMA is a joint initiative of the European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development mainly funded by the European Union. It is a demand-driven instrument, which helps to strengthen the foundations for improved public governance, and hence support socio-economic development.

Find out more

Press release