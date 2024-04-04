AMPECO and DEFA join forces to fulfill AFIR requirements in EV Charging

Leading hardware and software EV charging providers announce a strategic partnership to help CPOs and eMSPs adhere to the complex European regulations

Together we ensure CPOs can scale confidently, armed with the assurance of full compliance and the most advanced technology paving the way for a future where innovation and regulation go hand in hand.” — Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO

OSLO, NORWAY, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the first day of the Nordic EV Summit, one of the most important e-mobility events in Europe, DEFA, the leading Nordic provider of EV charging hardware solutions for homes, housing cooperatives, businesses, and public parking, is joining forces with AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software. This collaboration brings together DEFA's award-winning AC charger, known for its advanced OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO15118 compliance, and AMPECO's top-tier Charge Point Management System (CPMS), prioritizing efficiency, secure transactions, enhanced user experience, and compliance with AFIR regulations.

Full compliance with AFIR effective from April 2024

Central to this collaboration is the shared commitment to fully adhere to the new requirements of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR), a cornerstone policy aimed at enhancing the EV charging infrastructure across the European Union.

Advanced payment solutions

The collaboration between DEFA and AMPECO brings forth a transparent and secure payment method that leverages dynamic QR codes on DEFA's charging stations. DEFAPower is equipped with sophisticated displays that enable secure payments via dynamic QR codes, ensuring compliance and fostering a more interconnected and efficient EV charging network.

Complementing this, AMPECO's payment terminal integrations support the necessary ad hoc payments stipulated by AFIR, further streamlining financial transactions and providing EV owners with effortless access to EV charging services.

Enhanced User Experience and Communication

The advanced displays on DEFA chargers enhance user interaction and act as gateways to an engaging and informative communication channel between Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and EV owners, offering real-time information, personalized messages and promotional content. Through these displays, CPOs can communicate directly with customers, allowing them to present AMPECO’s comprehensive pricing options, including price per kWh, per minute, connection fees, time of use tariffs, and more, thereby accommodating different charging scenarios and preferences.

A Future-Ready Alliance

“By joining forces with AMPECO, DEFA Power is not just setting a new benchmark for EV charging technology; we are shaping the future of sustainable transportation in Europe,” said Anders Granquist, EVP at DEFA. “Our collaboration is built on a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to the EV community. Together, we are driving towards a greener, more connected world. Importantly, our adherence to display and AFIR compliance is removing one of the biggest barriers in the EV industry - creating a secure and easy payment process for users.”

Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO, emphasized the strategic foresight: "In this partnership, our focus is clear: to ensure CPOs can scale confidently, armed with the assurance of full compliance and the most advanced technology available, paving the way for a future where innovation and regulation go hand in hand."

The partnership between DEFA and AMPECO marks a commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and the advancement of the EV charging infrastructure, shaping a future where technology and sustainability converge seamlessly. Together, they are establishing new benchmarks in the industry, redefining what it means to power the future of transportation.

For further information, please contact:

[AMPECO Contact Information]

Dimitar Atanasov

Brand and Communications Manager, AMPECO

E: dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

P: +44 20 3398 6596

[DEFA Contact Information]

Anders Granquist

EVP Marketing & Business Development, DEFA

E: anders.granquist@defa.com

P: +47 924 02 585

About AMPECO

AMPECO offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform with extensive out-of-the-box features to cover all business use cases - public, private, and residential charging. The platform comprises a comprehensive back office to manage chargers, users and partners, as well as a web portal and a mobile app for EV drivers. Advanced energy management, flexible billing and subscription management, automatic maintenance algorithms, and roaming are some of the platform’s key components that allow clients to manage their network efficiently while providing an outstanding experience for EV drivers.

The platform enables large-scale operators to expand their EV charging business with unmatched flexibility and extensibility via APIs. AMPECO’s customers can use the ever-growing list of integration options for both hardware (charge points, payment terminals, electricity meters, etc.) and software (CRM, dynamic electricity rates, demand response, etc.) to extend the platform’s functionality and offer tailor-made solutions that enhance and complement existing operations.

AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 50 markets and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC, for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.



About DEFA

DEFA is a Norwegian technology company established in 1946. They currently have more than 400 employees in 7 countries on 3 continents. Their products and services are distributed in more than 40 countries worldwide. DEFA has evolved from a local family business into an international emobility and charging company, driven by the search for new links between technology and people. Our most important principle is simplicity, and while it requires more of us, it brings more value to our customers. That's how we've grown, and that's how we'll grow in the future, creating products and solutions that work for everyone, everywhere.