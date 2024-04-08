Etac launches Alto: A powered mobile shower commode to better meet today's healthcare challenges

Etac Alto - A compact powered mobile shower commode

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etac, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, announced the launch of Alto, a compact and height-adjustable shower chair with wheels designed to enhance the caregiving experience in home care and healthcare facilities.

With an ergonomic design and 360-degree caregiver access, Alto transforms how care is provided. Its design, which fits over most toilets and is easily maneuverable in narrow spaces, makes it ideal for use in various hospital and homecare settings.

Key features of Alto:

Alto's thoughtful design ensures comfortable and safe hygiene routines and addresses the needs of users and caregivers.

• Easy caregiver access: Alto allows caregivers to assist with the entire hygiene routine without straining themselves or assuming awkward positions that can lead to work-related injuries over time.

• Simplified maneuvering and operation: Alto streamlines and simplifies caregiver responsibilities, making their job easier, safer, and more enjoyable.

• Compact and purposeful design: Alto's small footprint makes it ideal for confined spaces like residential bathrooms and bedrooms.

Benefits for caregivers and users:

Alto's design actively promotes caregiver health and quality of care. Alto can be easily adjusted to prevent overextension, bending, or awkward postures, aiding in the prevention of long-term physical harm to caregivers.

• Reduces physical strain and reduces the risk of injury for caregivers, ensuring their well-being.

• Enhances the quality of care, providing users with dignity and comfort.

"With the growing demand for caregiving and the decreasing number of available caregivers, Alto comes at a critical juncture," says Kristina Effler, Product Brand Senior Vice President at Etac AB. "Our goal with Alto is to address these challenges by making caregiving safer and improving the lives of caregivers and those they care for. Alto is a testament to Etac's commitment to innovation in healthcare, improving caregiving experiences in a time of significant industry challenges."

Maria Clettborn-Persson, International Product Manager, further adds, "With the introduction of Alto, Etac now offers a complete range of mobile shower commodes. From the simplicity and reliability of Clean through the versatility of Swift Mobil Tilt-2 to the advanced functionality of Alto. We aim to enhance the caregiving experience, providing optimal comfort and safety for users while minimizing the physical strain on caregivers."

Note: Global sales and deliveries will begin in June, 2024.

For more details about Alto, visit www.etac.com or contact Hanna Malmström, Product Marketing Specialist.

About Etac

Since 1973, Etac has been committed to improving the quality of life for the individual, family members, and caregivers. Our specialized product brands offer state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of daily needs and care settings for people at all stages of life.

