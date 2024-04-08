ArToys, Smiley, and Space Runners Launch a Joyful Phygital Collection
Smiley are crafting a one-of-a-kind collection of digital toys that will brighten up the Web3 landscape like never before.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArToys, in collaboration with Smiley, and Space Runners, is set to unveil an exclusive digital collection of toys on Optimism alongside physical toys.
Imagine a blend of joy and positivity in the digital collecting world as Smiley, a global symbol of happiness for over 50 years, teams up with Space Runners, a cutting-edge fashion-tech platform, and ArToys, pioneers of happiness-infused digital experiences. Together, they're curating a unique collection of digital toys poised to brighten the Web3 landscape.
The "Smiley World by Space Runners" by ArToys collection will showcase a range of digital toys, each reflecting the trademark happiness and optimism associated with the Smiley brand. Additionally, the collaboration will introduce a physical toy themed around space, incorporating designs inspired by the iconic Smiley astronaut, with rocket colors adjusted to white and yellow to align with the brand.
What sets this collaboration apart is the synergy between Smiley's optimism and ArToys' dedication to spreading happiness, brought to life on Optimism's platform. Users can anticipate a journey filled with laughter, excitement, and wonder as the collection unfolds.
"This collaboration embodies a fusion of creativity and optimism, as we merge the realms of digital and physical collectibles to create something truly remarkable," remarked Ilya, the founder of ArToys.
Acquiring items from the Smiley World by Space Runners powered by Artoys Collection involves collecting a unique set of digital toys by purchasing packs. These packs come in two types, each containing varying quantities of randomly assorted digital toys with different rarity levels.
Completing sets, including Common, Rare, and Super Rare items, unlocks an Epic Physical Toy. Collectors can aim higher by gathering Super Rare, Epic, and Legendary sets to receive a Legendary Physical Toy. For the ultimate prize, assembling Epic, Legendary, and Mythical sets earns a Mythical Physical Toy.
For further details and updates, ArToys, Smiley and Space Runners.
