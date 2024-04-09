Military Warriors Support Foundation is dedicated to the nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families
Military Warriors Support Foundation revolves around three core principles: Home, Wealth, and HealthSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Warriors Support Foundation is dedicated to serving our nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star Spouses, aiding their transition from military to civilian life. Thanks to the generosity of donors and supporters, they have offered essential resources and support to over 6,000 veterans and families across all 50 states. Currently, the foundation has over 4,000 veterans on a waitlist seeking assistance.
Their programs revolve around three core principles: Home, Wealth, and Health, ensuring lasting impacts and sustainability. With initiatives focusing on homeownership, leadership development, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and financial literacy, these principles empower veterans to become valuable members of their communities. The foundation provides 1-3 years of financial and family mentoring, assisting families in budgeting, debt reduction, and savings creation. Families enrolled in these programs collectively paid over $27.3 million in personal debt.
More than 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly towards life-changing programs tailored to veterans, impacting the heroes and families they serve and future generations. The foundation sponsors several programs.
Homes4Wounded Heroes & Homes4GoldStars: Offering mortgage-free homes to combat heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses, alongside three years of financial and family mentoring. Over 900 mortgage-free homes have been awarded.
Transportation4Heroes: Providing payment-free vehicles to combat heroes and Gold Star spouses, with one year of financial and family mentoring. Over 170 vehicles have been awarded.
Skills4Life: Offering recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures.
Leadership4Life: Providing a one-year program to help veterans transition military skills into civilian workforce leadership.
Hope4Heroes: Supporting veteran-owned businesses through financial mentorship and situational needs.
These programs offer invaluable assistance to combat-wounded veterans, and it is an honor to collaborate with so many donors and sponsors to honor these heroes.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation:
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by Retired LTG Leroy Sisco, celebrating 16 years of their mission of providing crucial transitional support for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. Through select programs, they are well on their way to awarding 1,000 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states and over 170 payment-free vehicles. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. Over $27.3 million in hero personal debt has been paid off through the mentorship program. For more information, visit MilitaryWarriors.org.
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
email us here