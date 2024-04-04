Parcel Delivery Market Dazzling Worldwide with Major Giants UPS, FedEx, Deutsche Post DH, USPS, Japan Post
Parcel Delivery Market 2024
Global Parcel Delivery Market 2024
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research study released on the Global Parcel Delivery Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Parcel Delivery market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Criag Francis
Key Players in This Report Include:
UPS (United States), FedEx (incl. TNT Express) (United States), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)(Japan), SG Holdings (Sagawa Express) (Japan), Japan Post Group (Japan), United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States), Amazon Logistics (United States).
Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-parcel-delivery-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Parcel Delivery market to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Online Trading, Offline Trading) by Type (B2B, B2C, Other) by End User (Retail, Chemical, Medical & Pharma, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Parcel delivery is the way of transporting commodities from source to destination by various means such as postal, courier or another way of shipping methods which involves the use of various modes of transportations such as rail, road, air as well as water. Often the goods which are parcelled are properly wrapped or sealed in paper. Rising e-commerce industries has created a huge opportunity for local as well as global demand for the very market. With consumers expected to avail the services at doorsteps and rising transportation infrastructure, the demand for the parcel delivery is expected to grow in the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
• Consumer Demand for Convenience Method for Collecting and Returning B2C Parcel
• Rising Demand For Same Day Delivery
Market Drivers:
• Rising e-commerce Business Fuelled by Growing Internet Penetration
• Growth in Cross-border Parcel Deliveries Owing to Globalization
Market Opportunities:
• Growth in Internet Retail Sales and Rising Demand for Local Delivery
• Adoption of innovative parcel delivery technologies such as Semiautonomous ground vehicles and Drone delivery
Major Highlights of the Parcel Delivery Market report released by HTF MI:
Market Breakdown by Application (Online Trading, Offline Trading) by Type (B2B, B2C, Other) by End User (Retail, Chemical, Medical & Pharma, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Parcel Delivery market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Buy Complete Assessment of Parcel Delivery market Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=1667
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Parcel Delivery market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Parcel Delivery market.
• -To showcase the development of the Parcel Delivery market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Parcel Delivery market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Parcel Delivery market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Parcel Delivery market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-parcel-delivery-market
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Parcel Delivery Market:
Chapter 01 – Parcel Delivery Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Parcel Delivery Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Parcel Delivery Market Background
Chapter 06 — Global Parcel Delivery Market Segmentation
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Parcel Delivery Market
Chapter 08 – Global Parcel Delivery Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Parcel Delivery Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Parcel Delivery Market Research Methodology
Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-parcel-delivery-market
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Parcel Delivery market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Parcel Delivery near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Parcel Delivery market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ + 1 5075562445
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn