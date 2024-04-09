Introducing AppTec360's Endpoint Manager for Seamless Connectivity and Control
Revolutionize the way businesses manage their mobile devices with Apptec360 latest Unified Endpoint Management solution.
AppTec360 UEM offers the highest security standard for managing mobile devices used by corporations on all mobile operating systems.
Revolutionize mobile device management with AppTec360 UEM solution. Secure, set up, and control devices effortlessly. Trusted by 6,400+ companies worldwide.UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionize the way businesses manage their mobile devices with the latest Mobile Device Management solution. With the comprehensive suite of MDM services, secure, set up, and manage company-owned and BYOD devices with ease.
Efficient Mobile Device Management and Control:
The MDM software provides a streamlined approach to managing and controlling mobile devices, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced productivity.
Complete Control with AppTec360:
Trusted by over 6,400 companies worldwide, AppTec360, offers unparalleled functionality and support for all major operating systems. With customizable options and robust security features, users can have full control over the device ecosystem.
Implementing MDM in Just a Few Steps:
With a seamless implementation process, deploying MDM has never been easier. It would be a hassle-free setup for both cloud-based solution and on-premises deployment services.
Benefits of Going with AppTec360 Endpoint Manager
Enhanced Security: With features such as encryption, whitelisting/blacklisting, and centralized access control, the security of the sensitive data is prioritized, keeping it protected at all times.
Comprehensive Controllability: From over-the-air application management to device monitoring and data deletion, the MDM solution provides comprehensive control over mobile devices, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.
Customization: Customizable options are available to tailor the MDM settings to fit users’ unique needs Whether it's app whitelisting/blacklisting or secure content distribution, it provides the flexibility to adapt the solution to users’ workflows.
Here is a quick video for more information - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOoc0BzBii4
About AppTec360
AppTec360 stands as a leading software vendor specializing in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Security. As a rapidly growing, self-funded, and profitable company, pride resonates in the global reach and distribution, serving over 6,400 companies and organizations across 107 countries with the innovative AppTec360 platform.
Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:
Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024
Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024
Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United Kingdom
Leading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019
Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“
Joining this journey with AppTec360 allows experiencing the difference firsthand.
Contacting today at sales@apptec360.com provides more insight into how AppTec360 can transform the mobile device management strategy.
Sahin Tugcular
AppTec GmbH
+49 176 99453999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Benefits of AppTec360 Endpoint Manager