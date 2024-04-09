Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,542 in the last 365 days.

Introducing AppTec360's Endpoint Manager for Seamless Connectivity and Control

Apptec360 Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) empower you to secure, set up, and manage company-owned and BYOD devices with ease.

Revolutionize the way businesses manage their mobile devices with Apptec360 latest Unified Endpoint Management solution.

The Leading Unified Endpoint Management Platform Easily Manage and Secure Mobile Devices

AppTec360 UEM offers the highest security standard for managing mobile devices used by corporations on all mobile operating systems.

Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company - AppTec360 UEM

AppTec360 Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company

Revolutionize mobile device management with AppTec360 UEM solution. Secure, set up, and control devices effortlessly. Trusted by 6,400+ companies worldwide.

UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionize the way businesses manage their mobile devices with the latest Mobile Device Management solution. With the comprehensive suite of MDM services, secure, set up, and manage company-owned and BYOD devices with ease.

Efficient Mobile Device Management and Control:
The MDM software provides a streamlined approach to managing and controlling mobile devices, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced productivity.

Complete Control with AppTec360:

Trusted by over 6,400 companies worldwide, AppTec360, offers unparalleled functionality and support for all major operating systems. With customizable options and robust security features, users can have full control over the device ecosystem.

Implementing MDM in Just a Few Steps:

With a seamless implementation process, deploying MDM has never been easier. It would be a hassle-free setup for both cloud-based solution and on-premises deployment services.

Benefits of Going with AppTec360 Endpoint Manager

Enhanced Security: With features such as encryption, whitelisting/blacklisting, and centralized access control, the security of the sensitive data is prioritized, keeping it protected at all times.

Comprehensive Controllability: From over-the-air application management to device monitoring and data deletion, the MDM solution provides comprehensive control over mobile devices, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

Customization: Customizable options are available to tailor the MDM settings to fit users’ unique needs Whether it's app whitelisting/blacklisting or secure content distribution, it provides the flexibility to adapt the solution to users’ workflows.

Here is a quick video for more information - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOoc0BzBii4

About AppTec360

AppTec360 stands as a leading software vendor specializing in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Security. As a rapidly growing, self-funded, and profitable company, pride resonates in the global reach and distribution, serving over 6,400 companies and organizations across 107 countries with the innovative AppTec360 platform.

Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:

Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024
Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024
Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United Kingdom
Leading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019
Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“

Joining this journey with AppTec360 allows experiencing the difference firsthand.

Contacting today at sales@apptec360.com provides more insight into how AppTec360 can transform the mobile device management strategy.

Sahin Tugcular
AppTec GmbH
+49 176 99453999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Benefits of AppTec360 Endpoint Manager

You just read:

Introducing AppTec360's Endpoint Manager for Seamless Connectivity and Control

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more