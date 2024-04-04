North America Industrial Brakes Market projected to reach $189.48 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%

North America Industrial Brakes Market Overview:

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America industrial brakes market was valued at $146 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $189.48 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Industrial brakes play a crucial role in mechanical power transmission to deliver mechanical energy to shafts. This aids in facilitating motion in the industrial equipment. The speed of the motion can be controlled and subsequently used to deliver the desired action or processing required in respective application. The brakes help in holding machinery, deploy emergency or dynamic brakes, and maintain tension in pulleys of the equipment. Furthermore, the smooth motion and halt improves the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of the workplace. Thus, the industrial brakes are crucial to industrial requirement and boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in adoption of industrial automation to improve the production capabilities of the manufacturing plant fuel the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in inclination toward enhanced efficiency and safety of the industrial machineries among the market players is anticipated to drive the North America industrial brakes industry in the coming years. Technology driven motion control solutions involving sensors enabled in brakes can provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers.

Increase in construction and manufacturing activities due to rise in population and growth in industries, such as metals & mining, power generation, construction, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others boost the industry. Furthermore, the brakes deliver a robust performance, which is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



The North America industrial brakes market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and country. Based on type, the market is fragmented into mechanically-applied, hydraulically applied, pneumatically-applied, electrically-applied, drum & disk brake, and spring brakes. The electric segment is anticipated to dominate the North America industrial brakes market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. The holding brakes segment is projected to dominate the market in future. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, metal & mining, construction, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others.

North America Industrial Brakes Market Key Segment:

By Type

Mechanically-applied Brake

Hydraulically-applied Brake

Pneumatically-applied Brake

Electrically-applied Brake

Drum & Disc Brake

Spring Brake

By Application

Holding Brake

Dynamic & Emergency Brake

Tension Brake

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Construction

Entertainment

Marine & Shipping

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Akebono Brake Corporation

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Carlisle Brake & Friction

Chassis Brakes International

Drive-Line Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Industrial Brakes Company

Mach III Clutch, Inc.

Ogura Industrial Corp

The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC