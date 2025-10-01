3D printing in healthcare market set to hit $5.84 billion worldwide by 2030, advancing at a 20.1% CAGR

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/834 Technological advancements in 3D printing, customization & personalization, surge in R&D investments, and rise in biomedical applications drive the growth of the global 3D printing in healthcare market. However, high cost, increase in reimbursement challenges, and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in pharmaceutical applications and presence of bioprinting tissues & organs present new opportunities in the coming years.Key Market Trends and Applications:Personalized Medicine:3D printing allows for the creation of patient-specific medical devices, prosthetics, and implants, leading to better patient outcomes and reduced risks associated with traditional methods.Bioprinting:The bioprinting segment, which involves creating living tissues and organs using 3D printing technology, is a rapidly growing area with the potential to revolutionize organ transplantation and regenerative medicine.Surgical Planning and Training:3D printed anatomical models are increasingly used for surgical planning, allowing surgeons to visualize complex cases and practice procedures before surgery, leading to improved precision and reduced operating time.3D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 3D printing in healthcare market based on component, technology, application, end user, and region.Based on component, the system segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the materials segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/834 Based on end user, the medical & surgical centers segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global 3D printing in healthcare market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the academic institutions segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.Major Market Players:Leading players of the global 3D printing in healthcare market analyzed in the research include 3D Systems Corporation, Formlabs Inc., Exone Company, Materialise NV, General Electric, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Proto Labs, and Stratasys Ltd.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

