Zil Money Hosts Grand Iftar Celebration in Manjeri

Over 1000 Esteemed Guests Attended Iftar

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading force in B2B financial services, brought together over 1000 guests from diverse backgrounds for its largest-ever Iftar ceremony at its India Office in Manjeri on April 2, 2024. The event fostered unity and joy, creating a memorable evening of friendship and celebration.

The event welcomed various guests, including members of the Zil Money family, notable politicians like U A Latheef – Member of the Legislative Assembly from Manjeri, influential figures from various industries, various religious leaders, and invitees from the local community.

Zil Money has organized various events in the past months, such as hackathons, student grooming sessions, and the Malappuram Marathon, as part of its corporate social responsibility program. The company is also investing in the best infrastructure, "Silicon Jeri" in Manjeri, aiming to create an innovation hub similar to Silicon Valley. The centerpiece of this initiative is "Zil Park," modeled after Apple Park, which will serve as a modern technology hub. The project aims to attract top talent and companies, fostering innovation, research, and development. Zil Park will include educational centers, incubators, and recreational facilities, providing a conducive environment for professionals and families.

The company promotes diversity, inclusion, social unity, and a culture of kindness and empathy. Events like iftar showcased the company's commitment to building significant relationships and supporting communities. Zil Money stays determined to foster unity and empathy internally and globally. With grateful hearts and hopeful spirits, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of spreading positivity and compassion in the future.

