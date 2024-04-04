Sparklo Leads Environmental Impact with 14.5 Million Plastic Bottles and Cans Recycled in the UAE

Each day, Sparklo collects more than 125,000 bottles and cans for recycling in the UAE, which is equivalent to collecting 1.5 bottles per second

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparklo, the global leader in AI-driven cleantech solutions, has achieved a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize recycling and promote sustainability in the UAE. Since its launch a little over a year ago, Sparklo has installed 170 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), called Sparklomats, across the UAE, collaborating with leaders in different industries such as Carrefour, Accor, and Dubai Municipality. Together, they have collected an astounding 14.5 million plastic bottles and aluminum cans, equivalent to saving more than 2,100 tons of CO2 emissions.

One of Sparklo's notable partnerships is with Dubai Municipality, aligning with the city's sustainability initiatives. This collaboration reinforces Dubai's commitment to environmental responsibility, including efforts to recycle 3 million plastic packaging items.

"We are thrilled to announce the remarkable impact Sparklo has made in the UAE since its launch," said Max Kaplevich, founder & CEO of Sparklo. "Our results in the UAE tell us that our approach is effective – by motivating people to recycle with our rewards program, we address the root cause of global plastic pollution by changing people's lifestyles. When individuals start collecting bottles for recycling and exchanging rewards, they become more conscious about waste disposal, leading to a significant reduction in plastic pollution. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration of our esteemed partners. Together, we are proud of the results achieved, underscoring our dedication to supporting local sustainability initiatives and contributing to a cleaner, greener future for the UAE."

Since its launch, Sparklo has experienced exponential growth, with over 110,000 users joining the Sparklo app in the UAE alone, making it the most popular sustainability app in the region. Each day, Sparklo collects more than 125,000 bottles and cans for recycling, which is equivalent to collecting 1.5 bottles per second and almost 2% of all consumption in the country, further solidifying its position as a leading force in environmental stewardship in the UAE.

About Sparklo:

Sparklo is a global AI-driven cleantech company dedicated to revolutionizing the recycling industry and encouraging sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs) known as Sparklomats, the company motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilize AI and machine learning to optimize recycling processes, making it fun and easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.