CCTF is bringing world class hackers to Dubai - again
Embarking on an Innovative Journey with Polkadot and Token 2049 in Dubai.DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCTF DAO, in collaboration with the Polkadot community, is pleased to announce a unique event preceding Token 2049. Departing from Dubai Marina, this gathering signifies a significant moment in the CCTF hacker competition series, offering an unprecedented opportunity to delve into the Polkadot ecosystem alongside esteemed hackers, investors, and Web3 pioneers.
This event aims to foster genuine collaboration and exploration within the blockchain space. Participants will engage with Polkadot Ambassadors and industry leaders, facilitating meaningful exchanges and gaining insights into the innovative advancements driving Polkadot's emergence in blockchain technology.
Beyond a conventional event, this is a journey into the limitless potential of Web3, made possible by the seamless integration of CCTF's expertise in crafting immersive experiences and the enthusiastic support of our community.
The evening commences with the opening ceremony, featuring the announcement of the competition winner and an insightful presentation by Six and Silur on key blockchain topics. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from a keynote speech hosted by the Dubai Blockchain Center, offering perspectives on the future of decentralized technologies.
Filippo Franchini from the Web3 Foundation will take the stage later to delve into Polkadot's elastic scaling, providing attendees with a deeper understanding of its innovative scalability solutions.
Just like in 2022 the night concludes with an afterparty, providing attendees with the chance to unwind and celebrate the spirit of innovation.
