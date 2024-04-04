Anti-Drone Market on the Rise with an 27.9% CAGR: Key Players, Size, Market Value, and Trends Leading up to 2031

Anti-Drone Market

The anti-drone market is segmented into technology, platform type, application, end use, and region.

The evolution of counter-drone technology as well as the growing inclination towards tackling unauthorized drones drive the growth of the global anti-drone market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of a drone, the rise in drone-related activities, and the emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems are expected to drive the growth of the global 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 growth during the forecast period. However, detection effectiveness and the anti-drone system are expensive and act as key restraining factors in the global market. Conversely, advancements in anti-drone technology and technological developments in tackling drone swarms to foster growth are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period.

The global anti-drone market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The optimized system used for counter drone detection includes targets such as low-profile manually propelled drones, small motorized high-speed drones, low-flying aircraft, and ultra-light aircraft. However, the laser system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝, 𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐁, 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐓, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on end use, the military and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the anti-drone market. Several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy announced its plan to test the HELMA-P laser effector, the anti-drone system developed by CILAS for naval vessels. Moreover, the military and defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the disruption segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the increasing use of drones for terrorism, cross-border intervention, and smuggling activities, several countries are further strengthening their anti-drone system, which will help increase the demand for the anti-drone market. For instance, in November 2022, LIG Nex1 received a military project worth $18 million to develop a jammer capable of disturbing control signals of North Korean drones and getting them off course or into a crash when they fly into South Korean airspace across the heavily guarded inter-Korean border. However, the detection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.

U.S. is considered as pioneer in the anti-drone industry and has been investing heavily in R&D activities related to the anti-drone system. For instance, in January 2020, Department of Defense in U.S. awarded a contract of anti-drone systems to Anduril Industries. This contract worth $106 million for Anduril's anti-drone system, called as SkyDome is designed to detect and then counter unauthorized drones, providing military installations with strong and effective defense against potential threats from hostile drones.

