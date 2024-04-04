India Olive Oil Market to Hits Valuation of $127.5 Million at 9.9% CAGR by 2025 | Colavita S.p.A, Deoleo S.A.

India Olive Oil Market 2024

Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fat such as oleic acid, it contains large amounts of antioxidants and has strong anti-inflammatory properties. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, India Olive Oil Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report offers detailed analyses of the industry dynamics, top investment pockets, value chain, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the India olive oil market size generated $58.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $127.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5120

Olive oil is a liquid fat that is obtained from olives, a crop typically grown in the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is prepared by pressing whole olives. There are various types of olives such as Picholine, Kalamata, Agrinion olives, Cerignola, and many others, each type is for a particular texture, flavor, or shelf life, which can be used for various applications. By type, the India olive oil market is classified into virgin olive oil, refined olive oil, and pomace olive oil. In 2017, virgin olive oil segment has occupied 15.1% share of the India olive oil market due to its improved nutritional content. The growing acceptance of olive oil for culinary uses is likely to increase its market demand for food and beverage applications.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, such as estimates of revenue in the coming years, key segments, factors influencing growth, constraints, and conceivable opportunities. It also includes an assessment of the competitive landscape and regional analysis. This report serves as a valuable resource for industry leaders, stakeholders, new entrants, and brokers, assisting them in developing tactics to showcase market dominance and gain their enterprise goals.

Health benefits associated with olive oil consumption coupled with its profound demand from end use industries drives the growth of the market. However, high cost and increased requirement of high-water content for cultivation of olive restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development and manufacturing of olive oil products domestically would create new opportunities to the industry.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5120

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔:

➤Colavita S.p.A.

➤Deoleo S.A.

➤FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

➤Modi Naturals Limited

➤R Oomerbhoy Pvt. Ltd.

➤Cargill Inc.

➤Rafael Salgado

➤Ybarra

➤Borges International Group, S.L.

➤Hashmitha Enterprise

These players have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, expansions, and others to sustain and gain a leading position in the industry.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

🔹The personal care segment was the highest contributor to the India olive oil market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%.

🔹In 2017, virgin olive oil segment accounted for 15.1% of the India olive oil market and is projected to grow at the most astounding CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025.

🔹In 2017, pomace olive oil accounted for almost 65.7% of the share in terms of value in the India olive oil market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.1%.

🔹Pharmaceutical accounted for the 24.5% market share with CAGR of 9.6% in the India olive oil market, in 2017.

🔹In 2017, the food segment accounted for 20.0% of the India olive oil market share and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR of 12.7%.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟏𝟔𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f60ff7f233ed367f306c8e6d0740a8aa

𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

➡️Feed Premix Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/700780137/feed-premix-market-reach-usd-3-999-3-million-by-2031

➡️Plant-based Meat Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/700781993/plant-based-meat-market-reach-33-3-billion-by-2031

➡️Food Preservatives Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/700784379/food-preservatives-market-set-to-reach-3-671-7-million-by-2031

➡️Bakery Processing Equipment Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/700785915/bakery-processing-equipment-market-size-to-reach-18-7-billion-by-2028-cagr-6-7

➡️Free From Food Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3450530/free-from-food-market-size-to-reach-161-2-billion-by-2026-cagr

➡️Protein Ingredients Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3450545/protein-ingredients-market-to-reach-91-89-billion-growing-at

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com