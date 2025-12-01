IMS Market to Hit $7.2 Bn by 2030, Driven by Automation and Digital Transformation

The IMS market is growing rapidly, driven by rising VoLTE adoption, 5G rollout, cloud-native deployments, and demand for unified multimedia communication.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report IP Multimedia Subsystem Market By component (Product and Services) and Operators (Mobile Operators, Fixed Operators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global IMS market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market is witnessing strong growth as telecom operators increasingly transition to all-IP networks. IMS provides a standardized architecture that supports multimedia services such as voice, video, messaging, and data over IP, enabling operators to deliver high-quality communication experiences. The shift toward 4G and 5G networks, combined with demand for flexible and scalable communication platforms, is accelerating IMS adoption across global markets.Additionally, IMS has become a core enabler for Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Rich Communication Services (RCS), and next-generation voice solutions, supporting seamless interoperability across networks and devices. Enterprises are also leveraging IMS capabilities for unified communications and advanced collaboration services, further expanding its market potential. Its cloud-native evolution is opening new opportunities for cost-efficient deployments and rapid service innovation. This aligns closely with the growth of IoT ecosystems that require stable, real-time connectivity.Growing VoLTE penetration is another major factor fueling IMS demand. With 3G networks being phased out worldwide, operators are increasingly deploying VoLTE services, which rely entirely on IMS for voice call handling and multimedia services. This shift is boosting investments in IMS infrastructure.Cloud-native IMS solutions are transforming the market by enabling operators to reduce costs, optimize resources, and deploy services faster. The adoption of NFV (Network Function Virtualization) and container-based architectures is accelerating modernization across telecom networks.However, the market faces challenges related to integration complexities, high initial deployment costs, and compatibility issues with legacy systems. Despite challenges, increasing demand for unified communications in enterprises and the rise of RCS-based messaging platforms offer new opportunities for IMS vendors. Integration with AI-driven analytics and automation further strengthens the market outlook. Telecom operators remain the primary adopters, driven by continuous network modernization.The service segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category within the IMS industry, driven by rising adoption of VoLTE and LTE services and the push for global standards in network infrastructure. Shifting consumer preferences, faster internet connectivity, and widespread smartphone usage are further fueling demand for music and video-on-demand platforms, boosting IMS-enabled multimedia traffic. Moreover, the rollout of 5G networks is expected to unlock a wide range of new use cases—including smart cities, smart agriculture, logistics, and public safety applications—creating additional growth opportunities for the IMS market.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the global IMS market owing to early 4G/5G adoption, strong presence of major telecom operators, and rapid deployment of VoLTE and VoNR services. The region’s strong ecosystem of cloud providers and network virtualization vendors further supports market expansion. Europe follows closely with active investments in RCS and unified communication services.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to massive 5G rollouts in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Increasing mobile subscriber penetration, growing enterprise digitalization, and government-led initiatives to modernize telecom infrastructure are contributing to this rapid expansion. Meanwhile, emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are adopting IMS solutions as operators transition to IP-based communication networks.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14410 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Athonet srl, Cirpack, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Oracle Corporation, ZTE Corporation. This study includes market trends, IMS market analysis , and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, in 2020 the product is estimated to be the major shareholder. 