White on White Expands Presence with the Launch of a New Branch in Singapore
MALAYSIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White on White, one of the most looked-upon names in classy florist arrangements and chocolate bouquets, is very euphoric and happy to at last proclaim that one of its new branches has been opened up in Singapore, inline with months of expansion and the preparation for it. Today, the company is well-positioned in Malaysia: in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, and Ipoh through efforts to serve a set of burgeoning demands in the region, hence Singapore, for its products and services.
Thus, with the inauguration of the newly added branch of White on White in Singapore, it is going to maintain the same essence of quality and excellence for which the brand is known but will offer its clients a large variety of breathtaking florist and delightful chocolate bouquets arrangements by White on White. White on White is determined to bring to its customers a special service amidst a place of great acclaim, Singapore.
"We are so thrilled to introduce the unique offering by White on White to the Singaporean market,"
the company's CEO said.
"We have proven that we offer quality products and service delivery to the customers; therefore, we are optimistic that we will be able to get a good reception from the customers from Singapore."
The expansion of White on White to Singapore will reach a time when the firm has been basking in the glory of a period that has seen its products and services gain increased demand from people in each region of Malaysia. In the case of this new branch introduction, White on White will have a chance to satisfy its current customers and all the required florist and chocolate bouquet arrangements the customers need.
Be proud of the opening of this new brand in Singapore and another new brand added to the Malaysian branch, with full pleasure and pride of our own. This will complement the two operating in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, respectively, so that customers all over Malaysia can have access to the wide range of products and services from White on White.
"This goes a long way in showing our commitment to offering our customers the best service they would ever get from us. So our move into new markets does mean just that,"
said the CEO.
"We are more than glad to take in customers who would visit the new branches and continue to overachieve their expectations from not just our products but also services."
As White on White continues to grow, the company is keenly focused on maintaining the highest level of product quality and excellent service to its customers. At Kuching, every customer is taken through by a professional who listens to them and guides them in the making of perfect choices for the ideal florist arrangement and chocolate bouquets. With markets that are ballooning every time in Singapore and Malaysia, if they are not already, White on White is bound to become a recognized name in the industry—a definition of beauty, elegance, and top-notch service. White on White takes great pleasure in declaring that the business for the newly opened branches in Singapore and Malaysia has been formally commenced.
We shall request and take the opportunity with much pleasure that all respect our respective customers to come to the nearest branch and have a glimpse of our recently added to the range.
For further information on white on white or any details regarding its articles and services, please do visit us at https://whiteonwhite.co/my/.
About White on White:
White on White is surely the ultimate place where you can get the most beautiful range of florist arrangements, including chocolate bouquets, in town—with a variety of selections that can fit your preferences. With an assured commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, White on White has made it quite obvious that they are a very trustworthy name in the industry while doing business with their customers all over Malaysia and now in Singapore.
Weng Seng
About White on White:
White on White is surely the ultimate place where you can get the most beautiful range of florist arrangements, including chocolate bouquets, in town—with a variety of selections that can fit your preferences. With an assured commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, White on White has made it quite obvious that they are a very trustworthy name in the industry while doing business with their customers all over Malaysia and now in Singapore.
