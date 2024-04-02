Senate Bill 1117 Printer's Number 1475

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1475

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1117

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, LAUGHLIN AND BAKER, APRIL 2, 2024

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in temporary health care services

agencies, further providing for definitions, for registration

generally and for conditions of registration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "health care facility" and

"temporary health care services agency" in section 801-B of the

act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act, added November 3, 2022 (P.L.1938, No.128), are

amended to read:

Section 801-B. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

