Senate Bill 1117 Printer's Number 1475
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1475
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1117
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, LAUGHLIN AND BAKER, APRIL 2, 2024
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," in temporary health care services
agencies, further providing for definitions, for registration
generally and for conditions of registration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "health care facility" and
"temporary health care services agency" in section 801-B of the
act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act, added November 3, 2022 (P.L.1938, No.128), are
amended to read:
Section 801-B. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
