Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 1562

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - procedures for review and approval of transfer of control

for telecommunications public utilities).

(iv) (III) Section 64.23 (relating to standardizing

LEC responses to customer contacts alleging unauthorized

charges added to the customer's bill (cramming) and

unauthorized changes to the customer's long distance

carrier (slamming)).

(3) The regulations specified in paragraph (2) and any

other commission regulations shall remain in effect subject

to the commission's authority to alter, amend, waive or

rescind the regulations according to applicable law.

(4) The commission shall promptly rescind the

regulations waived under paragraph (1).

(5) With the exception of the regulations specified in

paragraph (2), every three years after the effective date of

this paragraph, the commission shall undertake a review of

all regulations , ORDERS, REQUIREMENTS AND POLICY STATEMENTS

applicable to telecommunications carriers and shall rescind

regulations , ORDERS, REQUIREMENTS AND POLICY STATEMENTS that

are no longer necessary or in the public interest. If the

commission promulgates any new regulation OR REQUIREMENT

applicable to telecommunications carriers, then the new

regulation OR REQUIREMENT must be supported by factual

findings and determinations, based on an evidentiary record,

demonstrating need for the regulation given the emergence of

new industry participants, technological changes, electronic

means for billing and customer notices, costs of compliance,

consumer preference, the competitive market for

telecommunications services and that the benefits of the

regulation outweigh the cost to comply with and enforce the

20230SB0085PN1562 - 4 -

Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 1562

