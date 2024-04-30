Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 1562
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - procedures for review and approval of transfer of control
for telecommunications public utilities).
(iv) (III) Section 64.23 (relating to standardizing
LEC responses to customer contacts alleging unauthorized
charges added to the customer's bill (cramming) and
unauthorized changes to the customer's long distance
carrier (slamming)).
(3) The regulations specified in paragraph (2) and any
other commission regulations shall remain in effect subject
to the commission's authority to alter, amend, waive or
rescind the regulations according to applicable law.
(4) The commission shall promptly rescind the
regulations waived under paragraph (1).
(5) With the exception of the regulations specified in
paragraph (2), every three years after the effective date of
this paragraph, the commission shall undertake a review of
all regulations , ORDERS, REQUIREMENTS AND POLICY STATEMENTS
applicable to telecommunications carriers and shall rescind
regulations , ORDERS, REQUIREMENTS AND POLICY STATEMENTS that
are no longer necessary or in the public interest. If the
commission promulgates any new regulation OR REQUIREMENT
applicable to telecommunications carriers, then the new
regulation OR REQUIREMENT must be supported by factual
findings and determinations, based on an evidentiary record,
demonstrating need for the regulation given the emergence of
new industry participants, technological changes, electronic
means for billing and customer notices, costs of compliance,
consumer preference, the competitive market for
telecommunications services and that the benefits of the
regulation outweigh the cost to comply with and enforce the
20230SB0085PN1562 - 4 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30