Construction Chemicals Market Report Trends And Analysis, Forecast Report 2023 To 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market reached $741.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to attain $1.09 billion by 2027, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Chemical solutions commonly employed in construction activities, particularly in conjunction with cement, concrete, or other materials, play a vital role in enhancing various aspects of construction projects. These solutions, collectively termed as construction chemicals, serve to augment concrete strength and quality, impart water resistance, and enhance overall rigidity. Additionally, they shield the concrete system from atmospheric corrosion, ensuring prolonged durability and structural integrity.

Key Market Drivers:

The market's growth is propelled by escalating demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors, coupled with an increasing preference for green buildings. However, challenges like insufficient awareness regarding concrete surface retarders have hindered market expansion. Nonetheless, the burgeoning construction activities in the region are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities for market players in the foreseeable future.

Construction chemicals, also known as specialty construction chemicals or construction chemical products, are specifically formulated substances and compounds aimed at enhancing the performance, durability, and overall quality of construction materials and structures. They play a pivotal role in the construction industry by delivering various benefits such as enhancing concrete strength, corrosion protection, improved adhesion, and extended building and infrastructure lifespan. These chemicals find widespread application in both residential and commercial construction projects.

The prolonged lockdowns have disrupted the supply chain and raw material procurement, exacerbating the demand slowdown. Additionally, raw material price fluctuations have further dampened market demand.

Market Segmentation:

The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is segmented based on product and application. Product segments include concrete admixture, waterproofing and roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesives and sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair and rehabilitation, among others. Among these, the waterproofing and roofing chemicals segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the concrete admixture segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the market.

Application-wise segmentation encompasses residential, industrial and commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The residential segment led the market in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market share and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market players, including Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., Construction Material Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., Don Construction Products Ltd., Polywed Construction Chemicals, Meister Co., SAAK Construction Chemicals, SABIC, Sika Ag, and The Dow Chemical Company.

