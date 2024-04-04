Missouri Well-Studying Students Can Win a New 2023 Ford Mustang with Clement Auto Group

High school juniors and seniors in St. Louis & St. Charles County can win a 2023 Ford Mustang through the Drive for Excellence Program.

Education is key to success. We want to support Missouri students by offering them a chance to win a new Ford Mustang.” — Penuel Raj Clement, Owner of Clement Pre-Owned

ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clement Pre-Owned, part of Clement Auto Group, supports the Drive for Excellence Program. This is a program aimed at empowering high school juniors and seniors in St. Louis and St. Charles County by providing them with motivation for education and the chance to win a brand new 2024 Ford Mustang.

Clement Pre-Owned, along with other Clement Auto Group dealerships, actively participates in the Drive for Excellence program designed to recognize and reward students who achieve academic success. Students can receive raffle tickets based on their grades - with three tickets awarded for every A, and one ticket for every B. Perfect attendance also earns students three additional entries.

To participate, students must be current Juniors or Seniors at a public or private high school in St. Charles or St. Louis County in Missouri. They must have a valid Missouri Driver’s License or Learner's Permit. Eligible students must bring their original report cards to any of the Clement Pre-Owned locations (St. Charles and Florissant) or other Clement Auto Group dealerships.

Entries for the Drive for Excellence program will close on April 10, 2024, at 5:00 pm CST. Throughout the school year, students have three opportunities to earn raffle tickets, with the final drawing set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 11:00 am CST at Clement Ford in O'Fallon, Missouri. The top 20 qualifiers will have a chance to select one of 20 keys, which one lucky key will open the door to the new Ford Mustang.

“Clement Pre-Owned, as part of Clement Auto Group, is committed to giving back to the community and recognizing deserving students through programs like Drive for Excellence. In these challenging times, we understand the importance of supporting our youth. We believe every hardworking student should have the chance to win a car,” said Penuel Raj Clement, Owner of Clement Pre-Owned.

Only at Clement, prominent students looking for used cars can win a brand-new 2024 Ford Mustang. Students are strongly encouraged to enter the contest by April 10 for a chance to win the prize. For more information about the Drive for Excellence program and its requirements, please visit Clement Auto Group.

About Clement Pre-Owned:

Clement Pre-Owned, a division of Clement Auto Group, specializes in providing reliable and affordable pre-owned vehicles in St. Charles and Florissant, MO. With over 1000 used cars in its inventory, including Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) cars, Clement Pre-Owned offers special conditions and easy financing programs tailored to support students.