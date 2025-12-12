Christmas Discounts on Used Cars in Indianapolis from Indy Auto Man Dealership

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indy Auto Man dealership announces Christmas discounts on a variety of used cars in Indianapolis.

The winter season and year-end holidays are among the best times to secure a used car deal, so we want to help customers take advantage of this fairy time to buy their dream car.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas is a prime shopping season, providing Hoosiers with excellent opportunities to snag great deals. The Indy Auto Man Indianapolis car dealer supports this spirit and launches a special Christmas sale running from December 15 through December 31, 2025.

National data show that holidays such as Christmas Eve and the New Year period drive significantly more used-car deals. According to the new iSeeCars study, Christmas Eve offers 15.2% more used car deals than an average day. The entire month of December also saw 15.2% more transactions, confirming it as one of the three best months of the year for used-car savings. Overall, the analysis of more than 40 million used car sales from 2024–2025 shows that November through March provide far more opportunities for “good deals” than the warmer months, with January and February topping the list at 55.6% and 36.2% more deals than average, respectively.

“As the winter rolls in and the Indiana car buyers are waiting for some magic deals, we at Indy Auto Man are hurrying to spread some festive cheer for our customers,” says Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man. "Shoppers get their ideal car on favorable terms, and we refresh our inventory for the next season. Extending our Christmas offers for two weeks allows the buyers to visit our dealership at their convenience and carefully reconsider their decision, avoiding the last-minute rush.

To keep things simple, starting on December 15th, 2025, and continuing through the end of the year, any vehicle listed on our website https://www.indyautoman.com/ as blue will qualify for our $500 Christmas discount from the price indicated there. To receive this offer, the customer must say the magic word “winter” to our sales representative or include it in the comments for an online order. The discount is applicable only if the payment is made within the action period. For online sales, the bill must be provided as the payment confirmation. Contact our salesman for more details.”

While the nationwide study defines a “good deal” as at least 10% off the average used-car price, or about $2,000 off the typical $26,000 vehicle, Indy Auto Man stacks its own promotional savings on top, making certain models and trims even more attractive during the December event.

Any model, especially one of the top 10 pre-owned vehicles in Indiana, purchased at Indy Auto Man during the Christmas event, becomes an even better value when selected in blue, thanks to an additional $500 discount layered on top of existing market-based savings. The chosen palette reflects the bright, festive look of the season and symbolizes a fresh start on the road ahead in 2026.

About Indy Auto Man

Since 2008, Indy Auto Man car dealership has served drivers across Indianapolis, Plainfield, Greenwood, Fishers, and beyond, offering a trusted destination for quality used cars, SUVs, and trucks. With more than 500 vehicles in stock from a wide range of manufacturers, the dealership offers competitive trade-in values for any make or model. Recognized for its customer-focused approach, Indy Auto Man has earned thousands of five-star Google reviews and was recently honored with the 2025 CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer Award and DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, reaffirming its reputation as one of Indiana’s top used car dealerships.

