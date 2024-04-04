Global AI Show To Push The Boundaries of AI In Healthcare
World-leading Neuroscientist and Medical Futurist Dr. Divya Chander will headline on the main stage at the Global AI Show on April 16 at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.
I am thrilled to be speaking at the Global AI Show in Dubai in the company of amazing speakers and colleagues and one of the fastest growing global AI hub.”DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI Show is pleased to announce globally renowned Dr. Divya Chander, a Physician, Neuroscientist, and Medical Futurist, as one of its esteemed speakers. The world’s premier event for artificial intelligence will gather regional and international leaders in the field of AI who will discuss groundbreaking AI applications and new developments from around the world.
— Dr. Divya Chander
Having headlined around the world, leading Neuroscientist Dr. Divya Chander will speak in the UAE for the first time ever, making this her debut appearance in the region.
Neuroscience is on the cutting edge of decoding brains, making it possible like never before to peer into brains and hijack their circuitry. Divya is at the forefront of exploring how old and new technologies make it possible to read visions and dreams, hack thoughts, and plant false memories. Her expertise covers how modern medicine and science make it possible to restore and enhance function to people who are paralyzed, opening the door to digital and robotic control with the human mind. Divya takes us on a journey from brain reading to brain writing to closed-loop brain machine interface systems. She is working on devices that read and write the brain (brain mapping, neuromodulation) and link to brain machine interfaces for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Her work also crosses into studies of human longevity. There is no extended human lifespan without the preservation of the brain and mind. Divya’s work includes the exploration of brain machine interfaces, cryonics, the consideration of human augmentation and its effect on consciousness and human evolution and the potential to recognize consciousness in non-human entities. She has also been modeling the effect of AI and embodied AI in the consciousness space, defining its risk landscape and strategies to mitigate risk.
As Dr. Chander prepares to address an audience in the United Arab Emirates for the first time, she states "I am thrilled to be speaking at the Global AI Show in Dubai in the company of amazing speakers and colleagues and one of the fastest growing global AI hub."
Attendees at the show are set to embark on a journey to further explore the intersection of technology and AI with Dr. Chander, who will be presenting real-life examples of disrupting the brain circuitry with insights into studies of human longevity as well. Additionally, she has been modeling the effect of AI and embodied AI in the consciousness space, defining its risk landscape and strategies to mitigate risk.
The two-day conference will feature groundbreaking innovations in healthcare, showcasing cutting-edge advancements where technology and AI converge.
Secure your seats now to witness Dr. Chander and other headliners at the Global AI Show, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on April 16 and 17. For more information and to register, visit: www.globalaishow.com/tickets/.
About VAP Group:
VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.
VAP Group is the organizer of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.
For media enquiries, send an email to: media@globalaishow.com
Global AI Show
VAP Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube