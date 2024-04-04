Australian Skincare Company FLORESCENS Launches New Range of Nature Based Serums
At FLORESCENS our quest for natural source effective skincare serums has led to the discovery of plant derived alternatives to synthetic vitamins and retinols.
We are excited to launch our new Australian made skincare range and are seeking worldwide distributors for our game changing natural source, plant based day and night serums.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian skincare company FLORESCENS has just released a new range of of Plant Derived Natural Source Day and Night Serums suitable for all skin types.
— Nicholas Stojanovski, Founder
FLORESCENS offers clean active natural source skincare products that are super easy to use and are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. All formulations are made using plant-based compounds that are vegan-friendly and completely free of harsh chemicals, fillers, and irritants.
Experience the extraordinary benefits of using the power of nature and science to enhance your skin.
BUILT BY NATURE
The FLORESCENS lab team selects scientifically researched plant-based botanical ingredients built by nature that contain extraordinary levels of bio-active ingredients and key anti-aging and anti-oxidant compounds, including cellular extracted plant-derived vitamins and effective alternatives to synthetically manufactured retinols.
EXTRACTED THROUGH SCIENCE
Natural source ingredients are extracted through science, using chromatography, a method that has been used by Southern Cross University in Australia to conduct extensive research and efficacy testing of Australian native extracts. When applied to the skin, these "supercharged" cellular extracted nutrients have been found to offer superior anti-aging and skin conditioning, aid in skin brightening, and boost skin hydration.
The company is dedicated to delivering the first "True to Nature" full plant profile of phytoactive compounds via cellular extraction in our highly effective and gentle skincare formulations that work with your skin's natural processes.
The launch range consists of two complimentary day and night serums;
Dynamic Day Serum with Natural C
The company's quest for natural source and effective ingredients has led to the discovery of plant derived cellular extracted natural vitamin C. This powerhouse ingredient offers many benefits to the skin, which makes it a must-have in your skincare routine.
What is Cellular Extracted Plant Derived Natural Vitamin C?
Cellular extracted natural vitamin C is an innovative ingredient that originates from superior quality sources, notably Australian native fruits. The extraction method used is specifically designed to maintain the integrity of the plant's profile. This includes preserving the high content of natural vitamin C within the plant. This form of vitamin C, being naturally derived, is highly potent yet considerably more stable and less likely to provoke irritation compared to synthetic alternatives. These qualities make cellular extracted natural vitamin C a sought-after ingredient in skincare products, as it provides a plethora of benefits to the skin while minimizing potential irritations.
Resistance Night Serum with Plantinol™ (nature's gentle alternative to synthetic retinols)
The proprietary Plantinol™ formula is a scientifically proven plant-derived alternative to synthetic retinol that gently regenerates new skin cells and stimulates collagen production without irritation while you sleep. Say goodbye to premature signs of aging and hello to radiant, glowing skin with our gentle yet powerful ingredients. The rising popularity of bakuchiol, hailed as nature's retinol, is shaking up the skincare industry. It's being celebrated as a natural alternative to synthetic retinols, which are well-known for their anti-ageing properties but can be harsh on the skin. Bakuchiol has its origins in the seeds and leaves of the Babchi plant, a species native to India, and serves as a natural source of retinol. Much like its synthetic counterpart, bakuchiol possesses impressive anti-ageing qualities but with the distinct advantage of minimal skin irritation. This is a godsend for those who've previously experienced the harsher side effects of synthetic retinols.
The Harsh Reality of Synthetic Retinols
The darker side of synthetic retinols can't be ignored. Users often report skin-related issues such as irritation, redness, and dryness. Another often overlooked aspect is that synthetic retinols can make your skin more susceptible to the sun's harmful rays, meaning an increased risk of sunburn and further skin damage.
