Sachi Wickramage Spearheads i4T Global as Newly Appointed CEO to Pioneer Next-Gen PropTech and FSM Innovations
Under the new leadership, the company aims to accelerate its growth within the PropTech & FSM sectors and further strengthen its global footprint.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i4T Global, a frontrunner in the Field Service Management (FSM) and Property Technology (PropTech) sectors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sachi Wickramage as its Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move is set to strengthen the company's mission to redefine the FSM and PropTech landscapes with pioneering solutions that promise not only to enhance operational efficiency but also to foster sustainable, customer-centric experiences worldwide.
Sachi Wickramage, a visionary with an illustrious 19-year tenure at the confluence of technology and social innovation, steps into his new role with a proven track record of transformative leadership. His career is decorated with the successful strategic delivery of over 50 large-scale Cloud SaaS projects for leading global companies and the implementation of more than 100 mobile app ventures. These ventures have secured over a dozen prestigious awards and achieved global recognition, amassing more than a million app downloads.
Under his guidance, i4T Global is poised to expand its footprint in the Australian market, specifically within Residential and Commercial Property Maintenance Management. Sachi's unparalleled expertise in digital innovation and his passionate advocacy for the integration of business practices within the framework of the UN SDGs align with i4T Global's ambition to not just lead but transform the industry.
Reflecting on his appointment, Sachi shares, "Assuming the role of CEO at i4T Global is a privilege that I approach with a profound sense of responsibility and ambition. Our vision extends beyond leading; it's about setting a new benchmark for the FSM and PropTech sectors through innovation, sustainability, and a relentless focus on delightful customer experiences. Together, we are on a quest to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients, shaping a future where technology and human-centric design converge to create unparalleled value."
Previously serving as the company’s Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Product Officer, Sachi has successfully built, managed, and led a diverse and globally dispersed team, driving excellence in Engineering, Product Development, Marketing, and Sales.
i4T Global’s Founder and former CEO, Logan Nathan is thrilled to pass on the leadership torch to Sachi, as he continues to preside as the company’s Chairman. Leading the Board, and focusing on strategic aspects of the business, Logan will be exploring new global markets including Construction, EV Charging Infrastructure, and Telecom. His leadership has been instrumental in i4T Global's rapid ascent in the Australian market and its ongoing expansion in key regions, including the United States, the UK, and Europe.
Embarking on this transformative journey under the new leadership of Sachi Wickramage, i4T Global extends an invitation to stakeholders, partners, and the community at large to join in this exciting new chapter, as it continues to pioneer solutions that promise not only to revolutionise the industry but also to contribute to a more sustainable and efficient future.
About i4T Global
i4T Global is at the forefront of revolutionising Field Service Management and PropTech sectors, offering groundbreaking solutions that optimise the value of Property, Construction, and Service-based assets. Through innovation, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, i4T Global stands as a beacon of excellence and a trusted technology partner in the Maintenance Management and Field Service industries.
