The New Face of Auto Glass: Windshield Hero Outshines Standard Repair Shops in ND
Emphasizing certification and expertise, Windshield Hero dispels myths about tent-based repairs in NDMINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windshield Hero is quickly becoming North Dakota’s front-runner in auto glass care, and they are debunking myths and promoting the savvy choice of repairing windshields over replacing them. Through expert evaluation and cutting-edge technology, the company asserts that repair is often the smarter, safe, and more cost-effective solution.
“Understanding when to repair versus replace your windshield is key to saving money and staying safe,” explains Mya Chalifoux, owner of Windshield Hero. The company’s dual certified technicians utilize the nations best resins to fix cracks up to 18 inches! They champion repairs for damage smaller than a dollar bill and tackle cracks no other shop is prepared to do, as long as they don't obstruct the driver’s vision, thereby saving thousands of dollars every single day for their customers!
Windshield Hero's approach is also environmentally friendly, minimizing waste by repairing instead of replacing whenever feasible. “Our aim is not just to save our customers' time and money but also to protect the environment by reducing unnecessary glass waste,” adds Chalifoux.
Operating from their recognizable red tents, Windshield Hero's skilled technicians offer free consultations, debunking the misconception that tent operations equate to lower standards. “Our technicians often hold more advanced certifications than many traditional auto glass shops,” Chalifoux proudly states. Windshield Hero is also a registered member of the National Windshield Repair Division (NWRD), a division of the Auto Glass Safety Council, a testament to its commitment to quality and safety.
The company is currently operating in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, and Williston North Dakota, with plans to expand into South Dakota and Montana by 2025! Their commitment to fast, no appointment necessary drive-up service, combined with their top-tier expertise, positions Windshield Hero as not just a service provider, but as the upcoming leading authority in auto glass care in North Dakota.
Windshield Hero advocates for informed decisions when it comes to windshield damage. They are on a mission to educate drivers that a repair is often the most economical and environmental choice, without sacrificing quality or safety.
For further insight or to see their operating hours locations visit https://www.windshieldhero.com.
Mya Chalifoux
Windshield Hero
+1 7013906086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook