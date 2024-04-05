Award-Winning Producers Smash Mob feature DEW's in "Hazard" Music Video Featuring Jacqueline van Bierk
Smash Mob feat. Jacqueline van Bierk unveils "Hazard." A music video where the specter of DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) casts a chilling shadow.
The music video prompts viewers to confront the unsettling parallels with recent inexplicable fires in locations like Santa Rosa, Paradise, CA, Hawaii, Chile, and Texas.”MACKINAW CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smash Mob, the renowned production duo, in collaboration with the talented vocalist/performer/composer Jacqueline van Bierk, unveils their latest creation, "Hazard." This captivating music video delves into a dystopian realm where the ominous specter of DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) looms large, casting a chilling shadow over a world on the brink of destruction.
— Frank Rogala
Set against the backdrop of an apocalyptic landscape, "Hazard" confronts viewers with a haunting narrative that forces introspection. Directed by the visionary Frank Rogala, the music video unfolds as a chilling portrayal of a reality where humanity teeters on the edge of oblivion, at the mercy of sinister forces lurking in the shadows.
"At the heart of 'Hazard' lies a profound message," says Frank Rogala, the multifaceted talent behind the production. "As citizens, it is our right to demand transparency and truth in the face of inexplicable events. Through our art, we aim to ignite conversations and shed light on the enigmatic occurrences that defy conventional explanation."
The music video prompts viewers to confront the unsettling parallels with recent inexplicable fires in locations like Santa Rosa, Paradise, CA, Hawaii, Chile, and Texas. These fires, shrouded in mystery and suspicion, serve as a poignant reminder of the sinister potential of emerging technologies and shadowy organizations.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to the anomalies that plague our world," adds Smash Mob's Jason Eldridge. "Through 'Hazard,' we implore audiences to question, to seek answers, and to demand accountability from those in power."
"Hazard" is more than just a song; it is a rallying cry for vigilance and awareness. With its evocative imagery and poignant lyrics, the music video serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of our existence and the imperative of remaining vigilant in the face of adversity.
For an immersive experience, viewers can access the "Hazard" music video on [link to be active on April 5]. The song is also available for streaming on leading platforms.
Join Smash Mob, Jacqueline van Bierk, and Frank Rogala as they embark on a journey into the heart of darkness, challenging conventions, and inspiring change one haunting melody at a time.
About Smash Mob: Smash Mob is an award-winning production duo renowned for their innovative approach to music and visuals. Comprising Jason Eldridge and Frank Rogala, Smash Mob has garnered acclaim for their diverse portfolio spanning genres and mediums.
About Jacqueline van Bierk: Jacqueline van Bierk is a multifaceted artist celebrated for her dynamic vocals and electrifying stage presence. With a career marked by versatility and creativity, van Bierk continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her unique blend of artistry.
