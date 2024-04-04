Fine Art Shippers Has Opened Cutting-Edge Art Storage Space in Manhattan

Fine Art Shippers, a New York-based fine art logistics company, has opened a new cutting-edge art storage space in Upper Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a New York-based fine art logistics company, has opened a new cutting-edge art storage space at 122 West 146th Street, New York, NY.

Fine Art Shippers’ new art storage space is designed in accordance with museum-level standards. 70° Fahrenheit (+/- 2°) and 50% relative humidity (+/- 5%) are maintained in all storage units using the MERV 13 filtration system. The facility has integrated atomization technology, which was advised by consultants from the Van Gogh Museum, and is fully protected against bacterial growth and mineral dust accumulation, which is especially effective when it comes to storing delicate and fragile items. Maintenance checks are conducted inside the facility on a regular basis.

The state-of-the-art storage facility is equipped with independent pre-action dry-line fire suppression systems. It also has early-warning smoke detection, which is directly linked to the pre-action systems throughout the entire building. Central Station-monitored fire alarm systems ensure that fire is addressed immediately.

Fine Art Shippers’ new art storage space has burglar alarms and access control systems set in place on all floors, making it completely impenetrable to intruders. It also has a mechanically redundant HVAC system designed together with experts from the Van Gogh Museum and the Whitney Museum, backed up by a 750-kWh emergency generator capable of sustaining the entire building in case of a power outage.

Apart from art storage, Fine Art Shippers provides a full spectrum of services required to ensure the utmost safety of valuables. This particularly includes professional art packing and custom crating of items of any size and weight. Art moving services to/from the storage facility are also available. With its headquarters in Upper Manhattan and an additional crating facility in Brooklyn, the company can quickly reach any location in New York. Fine Art Shippers also offers interstate consolidated art shuttle services, covering the entire United States.

Fine Art Shippers can transport artworks, antiques, and other valuables from the art storage facility to art fairs and auctions and vice versa. It also offers assistance with art collection management, estate moving, and other complex projects, such as mural relocation. One of the latest examples of such a large-scale project was the relocation of the Banksy mural from New York to Connecticut.

All visits to the Fine Art Shippers' art storage facility must be scheduled in advance. To make an appointment, contact the company’s Operations Office at (917) 658-5075.