Be ATC – Be an Air Traffic Controller – Be Ready. Opportunity Opens Soon!

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration is hiring thousands of new air traffic controllers. The agency will accept applications for this great career from April 19 – 22, 2024, and is encouraging those interested in being an air traffic controller to get ready to apply.

“The safety of the U.S. Aviation system is due in large part to our skilled and dedicated air traffic controllers, so hiring and training new controllers is a major priority,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “We are encouraging anyone interested in a new challenge and rewarding safety career to explore this opportunity.”

By the numbers: The FAA currently has more than 13,000 air traffic controllers and will hire 1,800 new controllers in 2024 and 2,000 in 2025.

The job: Air traffic control is one of the most specialized and skilled professions in the federal government. Air traffic controllers work in towers at airports and radar rooms at FAA facilities nationwide. Their job is to separate planes, navigate them through weather and ensure that everyone gets to their destinations safely.

A controller’s take: “Aviation is an amazing career field in general. And being an air traffic controller, you get to come to work every day and pretty much do something new,” said Leah Montes, air traffic controller in Southern California. “You are talking to pilots, you're watching the skies, you're safely and efficiently getting planes from one place to the other. It's super exciting and it's a great career field.”

Applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be able to speak English clearly

Be younger than 31-years-old before the closing date of the application period (with limited exceptions)

Have either three years of general work experience or four years of education leading to a bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both.

Pass a medical examination, security investigation and FAA air traffic pre-employment test.

Up next: After successfully completing training at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, trainees will be placed in a radar facility or air traffic tower. Agency staffing needs will determine facility assignment, and trainees must be willing to work anywhere in the U.S.

For more info: Interested applicants can learn more about eligibility requirements and application instructions here. If interested, you are encouraged to set up an account on USA Jobs in advance and be sure to include all required documents.

