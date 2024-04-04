Submit Release
The WE Heraeus Foundation invites scientists to a three-day seminar on "Photonics for Information Processing" in Germany

Green laser experiment on an optical table in a laser lab

A three-day workshop for scientists at all career levels will discuss how photonics can be better utilized in the future to meet the increasing demand for information processing and data transmission. The light source plays a vital role in the development

PhD students, postdocs and professors can apply until 14 April 2024 for the international conference with full-board accommodation

Through intense collaboration and discussion, we want to identify potentially novel research directions during the workshop.”
— Prof. Dr. Michael Kues
HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY, DEUTSCHLAND, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wilhelm and Else Heraeus Foundation invites applications from PhD students, postdocs, and professors to its scientific workshop on "Photonics for Information Processing". The international seminar will take place from 2 until 5 June 2024 in Bad Honnef, Germany. As a private institution, the Heraeus Foundation supports scientific research and education and has a long history of organizing and funding events to discuss research results and train young scientists.

During the three-day workshop, the 65 participants will listen to expert lectures by ten invited speakers, e.g. Daniel Brunner (Institute FEMTO-ST, CNRS, France), Bhavin J. Shastri (Queen's University, Kingston, Canada) and Henning Menzel (Technical University Braunschweig, Germany). They will address challenges like developing more efficient materials, rapid-prototyping manufacturing techniques and new design approaches to enhance the efficiency and reliability of photonic integrated devices and photonic-electronic interfaces. Besides discussions, the program comprises contributed short talks and poster presentations by the participants.

"Photonics is a fast-evolving field that still faces many research challenges," says Prof. Dr Michael Kues, board member of the Cluster of Excellence PhoenixD at Leibniz University Hannover and one of the organizers. "Through intense collaboration and discussion, we want to identify potentially novel research directions during the workshop and help build a network of aspiring and established researchers interested in solving these problems."

The application deadline for the seminar is 14 April 2024. The conference language will be English, and the Wilhelm and Else Heraeus Foundation will fund the full-board accommodation for all participants.

Sonja Smalian
Cluster of Excellence PhoenixD / Leibniz University Hannover
+49 511 76214782
