Two Legal Titans Join Forces to Form Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC., The Formidable Legal Powerhouse in the Inland Empire.
RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizio Lipinsky Law Firm is thrilled to announce the merger of its law firm with the esteemed attorney James Otto Heiting and his outstanding legal team, forming the colossal personal injury and employment law firm, Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC. With a combined legacy of over a century in legal excellence and a track record of securing over $800 million for their clients, the newly formed legal powerhouse of Rizio Lipinsky Heiting brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to the pursuit of justice, setting a new standard for legal representation in the region.
Greg Rizio is highly esteemed for his exceptional prowess in managing catastrophic personal injury cases and matters of wrongful death. Throughout his illustrious career, Rizio has garnered a multitude of accolades, distinguishing himself as a preeminent figure within the legal domain. Notably, he achieved the monumental feat of securing the largest personal injury verdict for a car accident in Riverside County's history. Renowned for his expertise and esteemed by both judges and peers, Rizio has been lauded as Trial Lawyer of the Year by the prestigious Consumer Attorneys of California in 2015, among other prestigious recognitions from California bar and trial lawyer associations. Demonstrating exceptional leadership, he has served as the immediate past president of the Consumer Attorneys of California and presently holds the esteemed position of president at Cal-ABOTA. His unwavering commitment to his clients and relentless pursuit of justice have firmly cemented his reputation as an esteemed advocate within the legal fraternity.
Daren Lipinsky has dedicated over two decades to advocating for workers' rights, specializing in employment litigation cases such as sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination. He has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America" and has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Employment Trial Lawyer of the Year Award by the Riverside County Bar Association. Lipinsky's expertise and dedication have led to landmark victories against major employers, and his contributions to legal reform include assisting in the drafting and passage of SB820, the first-of-its-kind legislation addressing non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment. Additionally, Lipinsky's induction as a Fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers highlights his commitment to excellence and leadership in the field.
James Heiting is widely regarded as a legal luminary in the Inland Empire, boasting a distinguished career that spans nearly five decades. Renowned as a "Premier" and "Best of the Best" attorney by judges, peers, and clients alike, Heiting has garnered the highest possible rating by AVVO and Martindale-Hubbell national attorney rating firms and many prestigious accolades, including being named "Top Personal Injury Attorney" by Forbes Advisor and receiving the esteemed Litigator of the Year award from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. A member of ABOTA, he is renowned as a preeminent trial attorney. He has also held esteemed leadership positions, serving as the President of the California State Bar from 2005 to 2006 and the Riverside County Bar President from 1996 to 1997. Additionally, Heiting is honored as a member of the Western State University Hall of Fame. With a steadfast commitment to community involvement and ensuring client satisfaction, Heiting has made a lasting impact on the legal landscape, leaving an indelible mark for generations to come.
Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC forms a formidable team poised to deliver unparalleled legal representation and advocacy to clients in need of a personal injury or employment attorney in Riverside, the Inland Empire or anywhere in southern California. The firm's collective expertise, dedication to justice, and unwavering commitment to their communities make Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC a force to be reckoned with.
Will Mullins
Greg Rizio is highly esteemed for his exceptional prowess in managing catastrophic personal injury cases and matters of wrongful death. Throughout his illustrious career, Rizio has garnered a multitude of accolades, distinguishing himself as a preeminent figure within the legal domain. Notably, he achieved the monumental feat of securing the largest personal injury verdict for a car accident in Riverside County's history. Renowned for his expertise and esteemed by both judges and peers, Rizio has been lauded as Trial Lawyer of the Year by the prestigious Consumer Attorneys of California in 2015, among other prestigious recognitions from California bar and trial lawyer associations. Demonstrating exceptional leadership, he has served as the immediate past president of the Consumer Attorneys of California and presently holds the esteemed position of president at Cal-ABOTA. His unwavering commitment to his clients and relentless pursuit of justice have firmly cemented his reputation as an esteemed advocate within the legal fraternity.
Daren Lipinsky has dedicated over two decades to advocating for workers' rights, specializing in employment litigation cases such as sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination. He has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America" and has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Employment Trial Lawyer of the Year Award by the Riverside County Bar Association. Lipinsky's expertise and dedication have led to landmark victories against major employers, and his contributions to legal reform include assisting in the drafting and passage of SB820, the first-of-its-kind legislation addressing non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment. Additionally, Lipinsky's induction as a Fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers highlights his commitment to excellence and leadership in the field.
James Heiting is widely regarded as a legal luminary in the Inland Empire, boasting a distinguished career that spans nearly five decades. Renowned as a "Premier" and "Best of the Best" attorney by judges, peers, and clients alike, Heiting has garnered the highest possible rating by AVVO and Martindale-Hubbell national attorney rating firms and many prestigious accolades, including being named "Top Personal Injury Attorney" by Forbes Advisor and receiving the esteemed Litigator of the Year award from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. A member of ABOTA, he is renowned as a preeminent trial attorney. He has also held esteemed leadership positions, serving as the President of the California State Bar from 2005 to 2006 and the Riverside County Bar President from 1996 to 1997. Additionally, Heiting is honored as a member of the Western State University Hall of Fame. With a steadfast commitment to community involvement and ensuring client satisfaction, Heiting has made a lasting impact on the legal landscape, leaving an indelible mark for generations to come.
Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC forms a formidable team poised to deliver unparalleled legal representation and advocacy to clients in need of a personal injury or employment attorney in Riverside, the Inland Empire or anywhere in southern California. The firm's collective expertise, dedication to justice, and unwavering commitment to their communities make Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC a force to be reckoned with.
Will Mullins
Rizio Lipinsky Law Firm PC
+1 888-292-8888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram