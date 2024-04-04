Afro Unicorn® Debuts Roblox Experience
Fastest-growing Lifestyle Brand Brings Diverse Characters to Immersive Gaming Platform
Bringing Afro Unicorn to Roblox is a momentous occasion to positively impact a new generation of youth, including digital trendsetters and innovators.”LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone as Afro Unicorn® founder and CEO April Showers proudly announces the expansion of the fastest-growing lifestyle brand on Roblox, a global, immersive platform for community and connection.
— April Showers
Afro Unicorn's highly-anticipated live experience on Roblox kicks off with the brand's diverse characters, digital clothing, and accessories, enhancing the online game platform's authentic representation. This monumental step not only bolsters the brand's movement across the physical and virtual landscapes but also underscores Afro Unicorn's commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment.
Ms. Showers says: "Bringing Afro Unicorn to Roblox is a momentous occasion to positively impact a new generation of youth, including digital trendsetters and innovators."
Now, Roblox users can adorn their favorite Afro Unicorn avatars with a selection of the brand's signature pieces, such as the coveted LOVE shirt and iconic Afro Unicorn joggers. All items will be available on the Roblox Marketplace, ensuring accessibility and convenience for Roblox enthusiasts worldwide.
As part of the diverse range of Afro Unicorn collections immediately on offer, additional designs will be introduced, with monthly drops scheduled throughout the spring and summer. A wide variety of iconic looks will be brought to life from Afro Unicorn's existing and upcoming lines, encapsulating Afro Unicorn's singular style.
Self-expression, creativity, and user experience are at the heart of Afro Unicorn's entry into Roblox, reflecting the unique, magical, and divine spirit that embodies the brand. Afro Unicorn's venture into the digital realm will create connections with new audiences while offering loyal fans the chance to curate, collect, and style their favorite Afro Unicorn avatars through new customization options.
Roblox users should act fast to add exclusive styles to their in-game clothing and accessories collections. To purchase an Afro Unicorn avatar or explore the Afronia universe on Roblox, visit our Avatar Shop.
