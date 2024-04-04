Writer J. A. Faulkerson Announces Release of New Poetry Collection "March of the Compassionate Neighbor"
Compassionate Neighbors have UNCONDITIONAL LOVE and NEIGHBORLY COMPASSION in their hearts.
Don’t allow the naysayers To call Black History CRT. Unite with enlightened others. Demand racial amnesty”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Writer J. A. Faulkerson announced the release of his new poetry collection, March of the Compassionate Neighbor. In this new volume, his first being The Wise Man Say, Faulkerson offers twenty poems that speak to how Compassionate Neighbors like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. successfully used nonviolent approaches to guide the United States of America and the world toward a more lasting peace. The book is currently available for online purchase through Amazon.com.
— J. A. Faulkerson
Drawing from Dr. King’s emergence as the leader of the modern-day Civil Rights Movement, Faulkerson admonishes readers of all hues to heed the call of the Compassionate Neighbor, whose motivation comes from the unconditional love and neighborly compassion in her heart. Faulkerson contends that the Compassionate Neighbor has been instructing her siblings in the Civil Rights struggle to love more and hate less in their Progressive march toward liberty, fairness and justice. Faulkerson fondly reflects on Dr. King’s I Have a Dream speech, delivered during the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. King issues a challenge to Americans of every color and creed to work collaboratively to create a more perfect union, not waste time and energy trying to make America great again.
March of the Compassionate Neighbor is also meant to be a stern critique of the Conquering Oppressor. Faulkerson posits that the Conquering Oppressor and his acolytes want people to be conservatively complacent so he can maintain a type of self-proclaimed supremacy that affords his ilk and him privileges not offered to others. It is Faulkerson’s contention that no one person is immune to the Conquering Oppressor Mindset, and that it is what keeps the citizenry from displaying the unconditional love and neighborly compassion that its racially and ethnically diverse members need to grow together as one.
March of the Compassionate Neighbor also includes bonus content, TRUE BUILD: A Black Wall Street Story. Readers will join Faulkerson’s fictitious character Winston, a Black high school History teacher, as he travels back in time to 1921, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood District, where 300 Black residents were massacred by an unhinged, White mob.
March of the Compassionate Neighbor was published on March 30, 2024, and is 141 pages in length.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
J. A. Faulkerson is a Creative Writer who develops projects that entertain, educate and enlighten. Through his writing, he hopes to inspire others to love more and hate less.
