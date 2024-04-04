New View Roofing Offers Free Inspections and Emergency Tarping to Protect Dallas Homes During Hail Season
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New View Roofing is stepping up to protect Dallas homes and surrounding suburbs with their offer of free roof inspections and emergency tarping. With North Dallas already experiencing a couple of hailstorms in 2024 and more to come, New View Roofing is dedicated to ensuring that homeowners are prepared and protected.
"We understand the stress and damage that hailstorms can cause to homes, and we want to help ease that burden for our community," says Mike Gibson, owner of New View Roofing. "That's why we're offering free inspections and emergency tarping to DFW residents during this hail season."
After a storm, homeowners often quickly scan their roof for visible damage, believing they've gotten lucky if they don't spot any. But often, the damage is unseen from the ground or the untrained eye. Then, once the next storm comes around, their home gets leaks, damage to their belongings, or severe structural damage.
That's why New View Roofing recommends getting a roof inspection every year and whenever your area experiences a bad storm or hail.
New View Roofing's free emergency tarping services are great for homes experiencing active roof leaks. New View will rush to the home to tarp the roof to prevent further water damage while the homeowner works with their insurance to get a roof repair or replacement.
New View Roofing, a trusted roofing company serving Dallas and surrounding cities, is known for its high-quality work and exceptional customer service. They’re locally- and veteran-owned and operated with over 500 5-star Google reviews. New View Roofing is also a certified GAF Master Elite Contractor, which means they have met strict industry requirements for workmanship, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. Only 3% of roofing contractors in the U.S. have this distinct honor.
With their expertise and commitment to excellence, homeowners can trust that their homes are in the best hands during hail season.
In addition to free inspections and emergency tarping, New View Roofing offers various roofing services, including repairs, roof replacements, and maintenance. Their team uses top-of-the-line materials and techniques to ensure that every roof is built to last and withstand the harsh Texas weather conditions.
Take advantage of New View Roofing's free inspections and emergency tarping during this hail season. Contact them today via their roofing website or at (469) 778-3451.
