Food-Ordering.com Launches Global Initiative to Provide Free System Access to Charities, Hospitals and more

Food-Ordering.com launches groundbreaking initiative to offer free system access to charitable organisations and businesses serving special needs, anywhere.

By offering our system complimentary to those dedicated to social services, we aim to amplify their impact”
— Denis Kondopoulos
READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food-Ordering.com is at the forefront of reshaping social responsibility within the global food online ordering and delivery industry. In an unprecedented move, the company is offering its system completely free to charities, national health services, and businesses owned or managed by people with disabilities, globally. This initiative underscores Food-Ordering.com's commitment to supporting organisations that make a meaningful impact in communities worldwide.

The initiative follows closely on the heels of Food-Ordering.com's integration with leading delivery services, including Doordash Drive, Wolt Drive, and the upcoming addition of Grab Express. This integration streamlines delivery operations for businesses in over 35 countries, eliminating the need for them to manage their own delivery fleets. Notable regions covered include:

- US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
- Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Malta, Norway, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Japan, Israel, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, Azerbaijan, and Austria
- Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia

Denis Kondopoulos, Project Director of Food-Ordering.com, remarked, "By offering our system complimentary to those dedicated to social services, we aim to amplify their impact."

This initiative underscores Food-Ordering.com's dedication to driving positive change through its innovative system. By eliminating financial barriers for these organisations globally, Food-Ordering.com ensures that essential services can reach those in need more efficiently than ever before, ultimately contributing to the betterment of society.

